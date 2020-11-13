Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Guided Practice To Mindfulness

Mindfulness is a form of meditation where individuals concentrate on being extremely aware of what they are feeling and sensing at that moment, without judgment or interpretation. Spending a surplus of time in problem-solving, daydreaming, or pondering over a labyrinth of thoughts is grueling. This type of meditation reduces an individual’s stress and enables them to know their pain. Let’s get started with the mindfulness exercises.

Types of Mindfulness Exercises

Pay Attention

It’s challenging to pause and examine things in an eventful world. Take adequate time to listen to the environment through senses (smell, taste, sight, touch ad sound).

Individuals should smell what’s in the atmosphere. For instance, when consuming a meal, individuals can take time to savor the aroma.

When hearing, individuals should take time to listen to nearby things and those that are far away.

Breath Awareness

This practice will help bring your attention to the present rather than lost in the line of thought. The breathing sensation is commonly used since it’s always with you. The objective of mindfulness is to bring a person’s attention to the present moment.

No one is faultless in meditation. It’s strenuous to provide unwavering attention on one’s breath; there are moments that mindfulness offers minutes of peace, and sometimes the mind remains busy.

Sit comfortably; look for a steady position that’s easy to maintain on the chair or floor. When not utilizing a guided soundtrack, use a timer to avert clock-watching.

Close the eyes or leave them gazing toward a floor surface. Focus awareness on the breathing sensation by noticing the fall and rise of the chest or abdomen or air entering and exiting through the mouth or nose.

When attention wanders, individuals should identify the cause of the distraction and go back to their breath.

Walking Meditation

Search for a serene setting that’s 10-20ft in length then begin sauntering. The person should focus on the walking experience, the awareness of all standing sensations, and subtle movements that keep him/her in balance. After reaching the path’s end, the entity should turn and proceed with his/her walk.

Body Check Meditation

An individual should lie on his/her back with legs extended, hands on the side and palms facing upwards. He/she should then gradually concentrate on each part of their body while being aware of the associated emotions and thoughts.

