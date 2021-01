Everything you want to do you need try, try make your decision got succeed -Darren

Failed is a good thing , just keep trying .-Darren

One time got lost , second time got lost ,third time got lost , many times you got lost just keep trying , one day you will get it. -Darren

Stop trying will only make your feel bad.-Darren

Don’t afraid with failed, the scariest things is you do give up .-Darren