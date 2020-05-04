Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Growing in Place with Mark Nepo

What is the work of a spiritual warrior?

By

Hello and welcome to the weekly edition of Growing in Place as we continue to shelter in place and ease our ways back into the world. Today I’m sharing from my new book, The Book of Soul: 52 Paths to Living What Matters. The topic is about being a spiritual warrior, something we are called to do as we make our way through this time.

When we speak of being a spiritual warrior, a concept referred to in many traditions, we’re describing a journey of transformation that is steadfast in its adherence to both love and truth in the face of the constant storms that life on Earth generates. The word “war” itself traces back to the Indo-European root wers, which means “to confuse, mix up.” War and the inevitable conflict it produces—both within us and between us—stem from a state of confusion. Thus, a spiritual warrior is one devoted to the clearing of confusion, both inwardly and out in the world. The word “veteran” refers to anyone having long experience or practice. It traces back to the Indo-European root wet, which means “to inspire or spiritually engage.” These origins point to the relational call to carry our beasts of burden while staying engaged in an atmosphere of Spirit, until we clear all confusion and establish enduring roots. This is our true inheritance. This is the work of a spiritual warrior, a veteran of life, not just individually but in community. This work is indispensable and elusive, ours alone to do and impossible to do alone. Few things are more worthwhile to pursue than to discover our true inheritance, and the ways we share our burdens and clear our confusion.

I also would like to invite you to my a 3-session online webinar, The One Life We’re Given: Saying Yes to Life, as a way for us to deepen and strengthen our roots as we endure this storm. The sessions will be offered through Zoom: June, 8,15, 22, 2020, 1-2:30PM ET.

My hope is that through this time together you will deepen your conversation with life. That through your own path of obstacle and surprise, you will be opened to your gifts and become somewhat freed of all you carry. The gift and practice of being human centers on the effort to restore what matters when in trouble, so we can make good use of our heart. No one quite knows how to do this, but learn it we must. Our path to love and truth depend on this journey.”

Info and registration details are at live.marknepo.com

    Photo Credit: Frank Berkhout

    Mark Nepo, New York Times #1 bestselling author, poet, and philosopher.

    Mark Nepo is the author of the #1 New York Times bestseller, The Book of Awakening. Beloved as a poet, teacher, and storyteller, Mark’s recent work includes The Book of Soul: 52 Paths to Living What Matters, Drinking from the River of Light: The Life of Expression, More Together Than Alone: Discovering the Power and Spirit of Community in Our Lives and in the World, Things That Join the Sea and the Sky: Field Notes on Living; and a book of poetry, The Way Under the Way: The Place of True Meeting. A two-time cancer survivor, Mark devotes his writing and teaching to the journey of inner transformation and the life of relationship. For more information, please visit:

    MarkNepo.com  ThreeIntentions.com

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    //

    First Responders First

    by Carlos Perez
    //

    Thriving in the New Normal

    by Rebecca Muller
    Mid adult woman on phone with laptop at dining table, son using digital tablet, role model, working mother, efficiency
    //

    Working From Home in the New Normal

    by John McAlester

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.