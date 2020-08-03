Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Growing as an Entrepreneur through Intentional Choices

When I’m scrambling to get everything done for the day, I sometimes wonder how some people manage to run multiple businesses and make it look like a breeze. One thing I learned from Jessica Thiefels is that changing your perspective can give you the motivation you need when you’ve lost the wind in your sails. Intentional action is the key to building your momentum.

Jessica Thiefels
If you love a good personal development podcast, be sure to tune into Mindset Reset Radio. On her podcast, she covers a wide range of topics like creativity, the connection between mindset and marketing, along with adaptability and diversity. She also speaks about practical and usable tips, and says she’s focused on helping millennials not only find their focus but showing them how to act with intention.

Intentional Action is the Key to Get Moving

Intention is a great word. In fact, it’s one word you’ll hear over and over with Jessica, because that’s what she says it takes to get moving. With a solid plan and goal, you’ll finally learn how to take that first step forward. It’s stagnancy that’s the biggest stumbling block so many of us face.

Jessica points out that taking action comes down to personal accountability. Let’s face it, nobody is going to do it for you. You need to show up authentically and do the work.

I also found her Instagram to be full of energy and inspiration. One of the things I thought was most helpful was how vulnerable she is. This helps other business owners understand that it’s natural to go through a range of struggles and successes. With her openness, it helps other entrepreneurs relate. Seeing other business owners speaking of their challenges really helps me understand where I can adapt and learn in my own business. For example, she speaks about the need to learn trust and understanding reliance. She’s a go-getter and has mastered the art of doing it all.

In fact, there’s more. Not only is she a published author, her first book is titled, 10 Questions That Answer Life’s Questions, but if you’re a business looking for organic content marketing services, she can help you out too. Her marketing agency works with mid-level B2B organizations to support organic content marketing efforts, including content strategy, social media coaching, and SEO consulting. I told you she does it all.

Are there Common Threads?

Now, if I could bottle up half of that energy, I just might find a way to take my business to the next level. That’s part of the enjoyment of reading about and studying entrepreneurs. Everybody is so unique in how they do things, but you start to see common threads like the ability to take action, keep a fresh perspective, work hard, and in Jessica’s words grow with intention.

If you’d like to learn more about Jessica Thiefels, her website is at JessicaThiefels.com. I really like how she offers multiple ways to consume her content, such as a podcast, marketing services, and other information. She even has a membership where you can learn more about Marketing from the Gut. It’s a mindset and instagram coaching membership program.

Boban John, Founder at CEO Medium

Our mission is to bring to you the best stories about visionary entrepreneurs, the next generation of leaders that will inspire you to unlock your potential.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

