GROW +ING A TWEAK ON THE GROW MODEL

The GROW method in professional coaching what is GROW? How to use it? Is it suitable for all coaches?

The GROW model a structured and goal-oriented approach to conducting a structured coaching session.

What is the GROW model?

The GROW model is a simple coaching method devised in the 1980s by three business coaches: Graham Alexander, Sir John Whitmore and Alan Fine. They designed the model to help managers unleash the individual potential of their staff. It is widely used because it is very pragmatic and result-oriented.

GROW is an acronym for Goal, Reality, Options, Will. I have seen in organisations that when leaders use GROW, the greatest failure is when you do not take the time! Be prepared to spend time on “coaching time”. Rushing into the model will not guarantee the best results and could lead to total demotivation.

According to John Whitmore, there are four headings in the series of questions: the purpose of the coaching session.

Goal, a thorough examination of the reality and exploration of the current situation

Reality, the search for possible options

Options and actions to be taken

Will Clients are coached the client to solve their problems through a sequence of questions.

Questions form the foundation of the dialogue between coach and client.

How do you structure your coaching interview with the GROW?

The Grow is a model that structures the coaching conversation in 4 phases to achieving your result.

G – Goal – What do you want?

R – Reality – Where are you now?

O – Options – What could you do?

W – Will – What will you do?

Goal: Objective.

Defining your coaching objectives (overall objective and session objective) is essential for successful professional coaching. What is the objective? This objective must be clear and realistic. If it is not, these sessions will not be practical and will not achieve the desired goal. Take time to assess the goals; this is the first critical step. For example, goal questions aim to clarify the client’s overall ambition, long-term and short-term goals, and the client’s demands on the coach.

Questions: Goal

What is your goal?

What is the desired situation?

Reality: current situation

The focus is on your starting situation. What are your strengths, weaknesses, and resources, and what are you missing to get there? Reality questions are intended to explore the current situation, examine reality objectively and in-depth and understand the gap between the current situation and the client’s desired situation. The coach will ask you questions to stimulate a self-assessment and identify your obstacles, such as fears or “limiting” beliefs.

Questions: “Reality”/Reality

What exactly happened?

Where did it happen?

When did it happen?

Who was involved in this situation?

What are the known backgrounds?

What have you tried to do so far – with what results?

What are the general conditions: the environment in which the problem was raised?

Options: possible solutions

At this stage, you are interested in defining the solutions you have already tried and found others. The coach will encourage you to develop ideas, use your creativity, break out habits and determine possible obstacles to overcome.

Questions: Options

What possibilities do you see?

What opportunities do you see?

What would happen if …?

What would have to happen for …?

Will:

At the WILL stage or WAY FORWARD, this is about reviewing your allegiance, defining the actions to achieve the coaching goal and following up on them. The coach will ask questions to allow you to formalise your action plan in a timetable and execute the actions.

Questions: Will

When will the planned activities be implemented?

Do you believe that the planned activities will lead to the objective?

What obstacles might arise – and how will you overcome them?

Who is still involved in your activities?

Do you need to inform anyone?

Do you need support from someone – to what extent?

Do you need help with …?

Do you still have to think about things you haven’t thought about yet?

I have added to GROW + ING.

I Inquiry Here, you would reinforce through questions the goal or objective, the steps needed to reach that goal and the time frame needed to reach each step. Here re-explore and re-identify the purposes well; they help their employees explore the options. What do you REALLY want to achieve?

Inquire more because change starts with small actions that allow us to get to know ourselves, re-adjust, and change course if it was not the right one. With deeper Inquiry, we can retrace our steps and re-experiment. This may allow the coachee to make changes they genuinely need to make. Before launching ourselves into the action, and without romanticising our objectives that seem impossible to achieve, Inquiry gets us closer to our ultimate goal without even realising it! In the worst case, you fail, get back up, and say that at least you tried it, with no regrets. With over 15,000 hours of coaching experience, I encourage you to play with it and try it out; it works!

N Notebook What are the benefits of using a notebook? First, the reflective ritual has been examined as a method that could assist coachees in digging into their judgments and experiences to improve their performance and governance. Second, note journals feed a more diligent and engaged commitment to their coaching. Third, note journalling has allowed me to develop myself as a practitioner and has been the foundation of my professional learning journey. Fourth, it can contain any significant happenings from your sessions – favourable or otherwise. Finally, it permits you to investigate your goals and entrusts you to scrutinise them more deeply in your context. Reflecting on your sessions and past experiences can make your coaching approach more effective. Like anything, practice is essential, hence why I encourage you to journal and make notes. The more conscious you become of yourself and your actions, the more skilled you will become at getting out of your own way.

G Go Forth Going Forth is very effective when implementing your first actions to achieve your goals. But be careful not to rush things by trying to go too fast, for example. Instead, take the time to define everything. This requires active listening, empathy and open questioning. This will require you to re-define how to action your goals in real-time. To become aware of your reality, to take stock of all the options available, allowing you to go from action, implementation to integration.



So how can we make the GROW +ING model work for the manager and the coachee?

