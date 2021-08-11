Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Grey Divorce: What It Is and 5 Tips to Navigate It

It’s a common, albeit sad, statistic that roughly half of all marriages end in divorce. But what’s surprising is that while the divorce rate has gone down or risen only slightly among younger age groups, for adults ages 50 and older it has nearly doubled in the past 25 years according to Pew Research Center. […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

It’s a common, albeit sad, statistic that roughly half of all marriages end in divorce. But what’s surprising is that while the divorce rate has gone down or risen only slightly among younger age groups, for adults ages 50 and older it has nearly doubled in the past 25 years according to Pew Research Center. Here’s what you should know about “grey divorce” and how to navigate it.

The Details on Grey Divorce

A grey divorce is simply a divorce among persons ages 50 and older. In fact, Pew Research Center states that for every 1,000 married persons 50 and older, 10 are divorced. While divorce in this age group is more common among those who’ve been married less than 10 years or those who are remarried, a significant share (34 percent) is among those who’ve been in their marriage for at least 30 years. 

Some of the reasons for grey divorce are common in any divorce such as finances, infidelity and addiction. But specifically in this age group, reasons like empty nest syndrome, retirement and even the fact that we’re living longer, healthier lives than ever before are also drivers.

While divorce at any age is difficult, grey divorcees tend to be less financially secure than married or widowed adults, and those who live alone may be more depressed and socially isolated which can negatively affect your health per Pew Research Center.

Tips for Dealing with Grey Divorce

If you find yourself facing a grey divorce, here are some tips on navigating the process, both logistically and emotionally:

  1. Find Support – Divorce will be infinitely harder if you’re trying to go through it alone. Lean on friends and family if you can, consider joining a support group or going to counseling to help you cope and make a healthy transition.
  2. Consider Your Finances – When divorcing younger, retirement seems so far off in the distance, but now you may need to talk to a financial planner about recalculating your financial goals. At a minimum, consider your income and expenses, as well as how the division of assets will affect your standard of living going forward.
  3. Keep a Routine – Although everything likely seems so uncertain right now, it’s still important to try to stick to as normal a routine as possible and make sure to take time to eat well, exercise and find a way to escape the stress for a bit by reading, taking a bath, meditating or any healthy way that helps you relax.
  4. Find Yourself Again – After you’ve been married for so long, it can be hard to think of yourself independently again. But you should, you deserve it! In fact, reclaiming your identity is a great way to start moving forward by investing more time in hobbies that you love or trying things you’ve always wanted to do.
  5. Try Mediation – Divorce is difficult enough without wasting excess time and money in litigation. Mediation gives you an alternative that makes the process easier, more private and less confrontational by enlisting a neutral third party to help you negotiate an amicable divorce agreement. Bonus: we offer our mediation services are 100 percent virtual for added flexibility and convenience.

For more information on navigating a grey divorce, contact our experienced mediation team today to learn more.

    Debra Whitson, A family law thought leader, entrepreneur, mediator and attorney with a passion for empowerment and gender equality at Mediated Online Solutions

    I’ve been practicing law for over 20 years, delivering focused solutions guided by compassion and trust. That’s why at Mediated Online Solutions, we put our passion for peaceful dispute resolution to work for couples who seek a dignified and self-directed way to separate, divorce or co-parent. That same spirit guides Whitson&Tansey’s commitment to fighting for social justice and human rights by focusing our practice on domestic violence, matrimonial, and family law.

    As a charter member and current board member of the Zonta Club of the Adirondacks, I have been involved in both community and global projects that aim to improve the lives of girls and women by addressing gender equality on a worldwide level.

    E-commerce is changing lives, but too often the benefits don’t reach those who need them most. That’s why I have worked to make my help accessible as an advisor for AdvisoryCloud and why I empower entrepreneurs through my virtual franchise business: life changing SKINCARE with Debra Whitson.

    I am a two-time recipient of the Excellence in Domestic Violence Awareness and Advocacy Award from the Essex County New York Multidisciplinary Task Force Against Domestic Violence, and I have been recognized for excellence in appellate advocacy from the Association of Government Attorneys in Capital Litigation.

    If your business dreams or personal goals need the guidance of a professional who understands where the law and reality converge, let’s connect to talk about how we can overcome your challenges together.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    What is a Gray Divorce? And How to Navigate One…

    by Michelle Smith.
    Community//

    Grey Divorce: Is This the New Trend?

    by Jacqui Atcheson
    Community//

    Julie Zelman: “Life (and divorce) takes a village.”

    by Ben Ari
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.