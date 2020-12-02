Great Resources for New Entrepreneurs

There are hundreds of resources available for new entrepreneurs to use throughout all stages of setting up their businesses. However, with such an abundance of options it can be difficult to determine which ones are worth their time and effort to track down and use. In business, nothing is more valuable than time and it should never be wasted. Below are five resources that have stood the test of time and have proven to be effective for entrepreneurs regardless of the industry in which they work.

Small Business Administration

This government organization is entirely dedicated to help small businesses succeed. You’ll be able to find useful information, links, and resources on a variety of topics that will help you start and grow your business. The organization also provides loans, counseling, and tools to help you manage your business and allow it to thrive.

SCORE

SCORE is an organization of over 11,000 business professionals from a variety of fields. Each entrepreneur is assigned their own mentor who provides free counseling and advice with the sole purpose of helping a business grow and succeed. All of their counseling sessions are free and personalized to an individual’s needs. In addition to these services, SCORE hosts many workshops throughout the year at very affordable rates to further their goals of helping entrepreneurs achieve their goals.

Due

Many entrepreneurs know how to run a business and are experts in their fields. However, not every entrepreneur is savvy when it comes to the financial aspects of running a business. Due is an online invoicing and digital payments platform designed to provide an easy-to-use method for conquering the financial aspects of operating a business. Not only do they supply a wealth of information on their blog, but they provide supplemental resources such as guides, e-books, and market trend information.

Evernote

What’s better than a filing cabinet for all of your important notes, bookmarked websites, and to-do lists? A digital filing system that is user friendly, organized, and time saving. Evernote stores almost everything a busy entrepreneur needs on the go. Once stored it can be organized to your liking and allows you to have important information with you wherever you go.

LivePlan

Planning a business takes a massive amount of time and effort. The results need to be cohesive and readily available as well as organized in order to be effective. After all, a business plan is your roadmap to success and needs to be well thought out, especially when trying to acquire a bank loan or attract investors. LivePlan not only helps you create an impressive plan but it also helps you secure funding and receive feedback from other professionals.