Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Great Futures are Built with a Small Idea, a Charity with Big Hearts.

Mehrzad Manuel Ferdows: Great Futures are Built with a Small Idea, a Charity with Big Hearts

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Mehrzad Manuel Ferdows, one of entrepreneurs and economic managers involved in charity and community service activities, says the most significant role of charity institutions and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) is to help indigent families earn a living and become financially independent.

Mehrzad Manuel Ferdows, who has been involved in a whole range of charity activities for more than a decade, has managed to make nearly 4,000 families financially independent with the help of charity organizations.

The entrepreneur believes charity organizations are instrumental in helping families stand on their own feet financially.

“Deprived families have very different degrees and types of need. Some of them are even unable to meet their basic needs such as food and health. Obviously, charities immediately take steps to help. However, after meeting basic needs, charities and benevolent people should focus on coping with the root cause of this deprivation by making families financially independent, training them and creating jobs,” says Ferdows.

“If attention is not paid to making low-income families financially independent, the root cause of their destitution is not tackled, and the family will remain a family in need and will not be able to work towards its growth and promotion. Moreover, very urgent resources and aid to meet basic needs should be moved from one family to another. This way, families with urgent demands will not be ignored. Furthermore, as families are empowered, they will move to become financially independent,” he says.

This entrepreneur has also weighed in on the outlook for activities with social responsibility.

“Economic enterprises and companies as well as entrepreneurs are very well aware of the importance of achieving financial independence at their institutions due to the nature of their work, which is to make profit. When these corporation step into charity work with social responsibility, they bring with them the same mentality (financial independence), which will lead to independence, self-employment and skills learning,” Mehrzad Manuel Ferdows notes.

    Iman Khatibzadeh, Ceo Proshot Media

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Giving Back To The Community: How Students Can Become Future Philanthropists

    by Kimsea Brooks
    Community//

    AI Can Be the Social Impact Tool all Charities and Nonprofits Need

    by Jake Croman
    Community//

    7 Ways to Support Our Troops

    by Angela Roberts

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.