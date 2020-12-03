Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Great Brands That Are Even Greater at Giving Back | Peter Palivos, Attorney

Many people love to shop while doing good at the same time. For this reason, it’s helpful to keep in mind the companies that give as much as they receive. You not only get great gifts but help others in need. Everyone wins when you’re shopping and having fun with others in mind. Here are […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Many people love to shop while doing good at the same time. For this reason, it’s helpful to keep in mind the companies that give as much as they receive. You not only get great gifts but help others in need. Everyone wins when you’re shopping and having fun with others in mind. Here are just a few great brands that are even greater at giving back. When you want to pay it forward while you shop, try these brands first. 

Honest Co.

Honest Co. strives to be a company that never stops giving. They boost happiness with a toy drive for children and raise funds for a children’s hospital during the holiday season. Their Honest to Goodness program delivers health care essentials to thousands of people. In addition, the company only provides products that are ethically produced.

TOMS Shoes

TOMS Shoes was one of the first companies to make buying and giving a popular concept. With each purchase of a product, another is donated to people in need. Whether you buy TOMS eye wear, shoes, clothing, and/or coffee, you’re donating to a good cause.

Pura Vida Bracelets

Pura Vida Bracelets are handcrafted by people around the world. When you buy from the Charity Collection, you’re giving money to numerous organizations. These include Project Heal, the US Army, and the fight against Parkinson’s disease. The Pura Vida company also employees over 150 global artisans to help in their causes.

UncommonGoods

UncommonGoods sells unique artisanal goods that are all made from sustainable materials. It’s especially popular because of its upcycled fashions and soapstone artwork. UncommonGoods’ Better to Give program gives $1 of every purchase to a participating partner. They’ve donated over one million dollars since 2001.

Warby Parker

Warby Parker doesn’t just have the coolest looking vintage eye wear, they also give a pair to those in need when you buy one. In addition, they have a Pupils Project to help out classrooms around the country by offering free prescription glasses, vision screening, and eye exams.

Ivory Ella

Ivory Ella dedicates 10% of their annual profits towards saving elephants. Their brand is about making “good clothes for a good cause.” Their unique designs have given over one million dollars to help save animals and other charitable foundations. They give back through sponsorships, community donations, and employee engagement programs.

This article was originally published at https://peterpalivos.net/

    Peter Palivos, Attorney, Founder at LV Angelo LLC

    As a dedicated business owner, attorney, and philanthropist, Peter Palivosfound great success in the real estate industry. Peter had quite a fulfilling law career and began working for Rittenberg, Krichiver and Buffen Ltd. as an Associate, Partner for for three years. He then established his own firm, Peter A. Palivos & Associates. For over 20 years, Peter Palivos effectively managed his firm, before transitioning into real estate. Today, Peter Palivos works as a real estate developer both nationally and internationally.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    //

    “This drive to stay true to your vision comes solely from your belief in your product or concept.”with Bill Dessel, Tom McGowan, and Phil Laboon

    by Phil La Duke
    Community//

    Suzanne Barker: “Not concentrating on a niche”

    by Jerome Knyszewski, CEO of HeavyShift
    Community//

    “Generally people want to do good.” With Penny Bauder & Emily Waddell Manning

    by Penny Bauder, Founder of Green Kid Crafts

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.