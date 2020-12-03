Great Brands That Are Even Greater at Giving Back | Peter Palivos, Attorney

Many people love to shop while doing good at the same time. For this reason, it’s helpful to keep in mind the companies that give as much as they receive. You not only get great gifts but help others in need. Everyone wins when you’re shopping and having fun with others in mind. Here are just a few great brands that are even greater at giving back. When you want to pay it forward while you shop, try these brands first.

Honest Co.

Honest Co. strives to be a company that never stops giving. They boost happiness with a toy drive for children and raise funds for a children’s hospital during the holiday season. Their Honest to Goodness program delivers health care essentials to thousands of people. In addition, the company only provides products that are ethically produced.

TOMS Shoes

TOMS Shoes was one of the first companies to make buying and giving a popular concept. With each purchase of a product, another is donated to people in need. Whether you buy TOMS eye wear, shoes, clothing, and/or coffee, you’re donating to a good cause.

Pura Vida Bracelets

Pura Vida Bracelets are handcrafted by people around the world. When you buy from the Charity Collection, you’re giving money to numerous organizations. These include Project Heal, the US Army, and the fight against Parkinson’s disease. The Pura Vida company also employees over 150 global artisans to help in their causes.

UncommonGoods

UncommonGoods sells unique artisanal goods that are all made from sustainable materials. It’s especially popular because of its upcycled fashions and soapstone artwork. UncommonGoods’ Better to Give program gives $1 of every purchase to a participating partner. They’ve donated over one million dollars since 2001.

Warby Parker

Warby Parker doesn’t just have the coolest looking vintage eye wear, they also give a pair to those in need when you buy one. In addition, they have a Pupils Project to help out classrooms around the country by offering free prescription glasses, vision screening, and eye exams.

Ivory Ella

Ivory Ella dedicates 10% of their annual profits towards saving elephants. Their brand is about making “good clothes for a good cause.” Their unique designs have given over one million dollars to help save animals and other charitable foundations. They give back through sponsorships, community donations, and employee engagement programs.

