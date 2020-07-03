Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Gratitude Changes Everything!

As there are always flowers for those who want to see them!

By
Marcu Paulo Prado/Unspalsh
Marcu Paulo Prado/Unspalsh

My view towards gratitude is based on the foundation where it works as a relationship-strengthening emotion, allowing us to see how we have been supported and affirmed by other people.

The affirmation of goodness enables us to reflect towards the great things in the world, the gifts and benefits that we have received, formulating a perspective to look at life, as whole.

Gratitude encourages us to identify some form of goodness amidst a world full of chaos, and makes us happier in general.

Researches suggest that practising gratitude as a part of your routine life can make you more optimistic and enhance your well-being. Studies also indicate that showing gratitude towards your partner can help improve your relationship, allowing you to feel closer and strengthen the communication pattern. It has been seen that a simple “thank you” can trigger motivation amongst employees allowing them to work harder and better for the organisation.

Gratitude works as an attainment associated with emotional maturity.

I believe that there are numerous reasons why being grateful is so important in life, such as, gratitude allows us to celebrate the present. It magnifies our outlook to seek positive emotions as we spend more time in being a greater participant in our lives, as opposed to being a mere spectator. Having a perspective to notice more positive things around us intensifies the pleasures that we get from life. Rather than adapting to goodness, we begin celebrating it!

At times, our own light goes out and is rekindled by a spark from another person. Each of us has cause to think with deep gratitude of those who have lighted the flame within us. 

Albert Schweitzer

Practising gratitude helps eradicate negative emotions such as envy, anger, resentment, and much more. A recent study suggests that showing gratitude can effectively reduce the frequency and duration of episodes of depression. As both being grateful and envious are incompatible emotions, thus, they fail to exist simultaneously which further enables us to shift our focus towards more prominent positive emotions.

It has been said that, “you are the sum of your parts”, now taking the following viewpoint in consideration, gratitude helps benefit each of these small parts, improving the quality of it. Studies link gratitude with life satisfaction and suggest that the people who are grateful for things are far more seated in their lives. It allows an individual to have a sense of stability as they are able to appreciate the importance of things, irrespective of how small or big they may be.

It also enhances your faith in the spiritual oneness that binds us to each other, or a school of thought you believe in. It has been found that there is a deep-rooted appreciation for things that arise for those that are grateful. So much so, that it engraves into the personality of an individual, in turn strengthening their faith and belief in all things.

It installs a belief that you are not alone and that whatever it is that you are going through, it will pass, and on the other end you will emerge victorious.

Gazal Choudhary, Psychologist | Life skill trainer | Corporate trainer | Motivator | Creator

