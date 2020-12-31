Gratitude, a way of life

Gratitude is the feeling that is experienced when a person estimates the favor received, the benefit, or the service that someone has given him; it only arises from a humble heart and is usually achieved when we have developed the ability to observe, recognize and appreciate you during the job of a locksmith.

What is gratitude?

Being grateful is a feeling that translates into action; It is expressed with words, gifts, details, kindness, affection, and in any way that allows us to make the other person feel valued. Gratitude makes us more compassionate and caring people.

A grateful heart does not forget any of the benefits that God has given it; gratitude springs from a contemplative being who knows how to appreciate the kind gesture of a stranger, the call of a friend, and the smile of a child. A grateful person is usually positive, experiences deep peace, does not have high expectations of people, presents their needs before God, and learns to appreciate even the smallest detail.

Gratitude allows us to recognize the love, kindness, and favors that come from the hand of God.

A grateful person is always satisfied because he has learned to live happily in any circumstance. However, this does not mean ignorance or insensitivity to difficult moments, pain, or suffering that individuals and families may experience.

Normally a grateful person has faced difficulties that allow him to see life from another perspective and gives off the noblest of human emotions from within. That is why you must learn to live gratefully in both abundance and scarcity. It is to value when you have a lot as when you also have little, and to appreciate the generosity of people. This virtue makes the small great, and what there is enough.

Tips to help you be grateful

There are people who have a natural tendency to be grateful, but there are times when we should all strive to achieve it:

1. Pay attention to the things that happen to you.

Slow down, this allows you to better observe, appreciate, and be more aware of what you are experiencing. To be grateful we must stop to contemplate, appreciate and value what surrounds us, the people and the details. To achieve this requires having the right attitude. Being aware of what is happening to us and taking a moment to reflect on what we are experiencing, is what allows us to be grateful and feel lucky for who we are, live and have.

2. Find reasons to be grateful.

Make a list of what to be thankful for, take the initiative, keep a gratitude journal. Write at least five things for which you are grateful each day. They may not come easily at first, but as you make gratitude a habit, you will discover a thousand reasons to be so. You can be inspired by nature, your family, work, your country, how small, how big, friends, your physical characteristics, the opportunities you have, your home, your parents’ achievement, where you study, your age. , etc. As the days go by you will discover more reasons to be grateful.

3. See opportunities instead of obstacles.

Gratitude causes more to be learned from each experience and we record the event as something positive rather than being ordinary and common. This virtue helps us to develop a greater capacity for analysis and we assimilate the information we receive more easily. Grateful people tend to be happier, experience less depression, and handle stress better.

4. Acknowledge the strengths of others over your mistakes or faults.

The opposite of thanking is claiming, imposing, demanding, and demanding; This produces a lack of appreciation for what we have and even for those who are close to us. If we make gratitude a habit, we will stop believing that people are obligated to do what they do, and we will realize that what we receive from them is an expression of love and appreciation.

When we are grateful, we become kinder people, and at the same time, we inspire the same in those around us, which creates a more pleasant environment for everyone.