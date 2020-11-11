Good Morning Routines Makes Life Flow

Whatever your state of mind, at one point or another, I am sure a calm comes over you. In the rush of the day maybe not so much. However, as the times move through the hours a momentary calm happens when you need it most.

Creation of down time gives you the power to do more than you thought possible. Create a life playlist, one where you listen to it first thing and get motivated, or one which helps you relax. A morning routine creates a start or focus for the day. At the same time, a small change in your routine increases your effectiveness. Here are some pointers to start your day off right.

Find Your Center

Finding a central focus helps you balance the day from stressful to contentment. A healthy amount of stress is good for motivation, while overwhelming stress creates immune suppression.

Create a stress-free zone for daily mindfulness moments.

In today’s world, the stress has increased, so our down time needs to rise to the occasion. Create space to decompress with an earlier rise of a quiet break before bed. Whatever time is your wake up, make the time sacred. Schedule it in!

Balance Work-Life Experiences

The biggest change you can make is to set limits to when work is taking place and when you are on a break. The most essential time is at the end of the day. Set aside time where work, work-related content, and networking, reading, or exploring ideas comes to a stop.

Mindfully embrace the evening routines to set yourself up for a relaxed sleep. If we work until we drop, rise up and keep the momentum going, burnout is around the corner.

We have to set parameters to keep work at bay.

Even if we enjoy our work, if it follows us to bed, we are not gaining refreshing rest. We are limiting our potential by pushing more information into our minds.

Give Back to Humanity

The easiest way to do this is to pay it forward. Each time we give to community, we inspire others to share. While sharing resources like funds, may be the quickest route to paying it forward, the practical side may be financially limited.

To give back isn’t about money.

Lift someone up in the grocery store by sharing s moment over something silly you see, or by complimenting them on their mask choice (some of them are quite hilarious). Bring humanity back to the forefront so you can embrace the goodness of people again.

Listen To Music

Find the music or watch videos which fill your life with purpose. Music is a fantastic way to embrace your inner person. Enthusiastic dance music all the way to Jazz guitar finds itself in my iTunes playlists. Music is essential for me, a music instructor, because I see the value of time invested in personal growth.

Create a life playlist.

The songs become your go-to list for action, or for rest. Life playlists springboard into specific dynamics we tap into as we mindfully listen. Each song represents a motive or outcome. We may not even recognize how music impacted our thoughts and behaviors. While listening to back ground music can build neural pathways to connection, intentional listening builds concrete neuronal pathways for adaptation.

As you adapt all or some of the four ways to build routine into your life, I hope you’ll take time to document them, and give them a try for at least a month. Often, more than three weeks are needed to build a habit.

The first week is fun.

The second week is challenging.

And then, the third week you feel you got it, only to get complacent as the fourth week arrives.

My challenge to you is to take it beyond three weeks. See what you have after a month of changes.

My music today was piano ballads. Yesterday, it was classical guitar. The sounds mellow my mind and allow me space to freely write. Writing is my love and passion. However, I allow my work to steal my energy. All of my focus is on helping clients heal, grow, and adapt to life. As I write this small article, I realize I have much to share.

Each day I apply the four steps above, I realize I have time to write in the spaces between the hectic schedules. Writing is like breathing. So, dear writers and readers, go breathe some life into the written word. I can’t wait to see what you come up with!

Originally published on Medium