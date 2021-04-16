Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Glenn Dubin shares some history about his decision to become so philanthropically active

The decision to become philanthropically active two decades ago was an easy one for me. So many factors compel me to give back, but a few stand out. First, philanthropy is my way of giving thanks for the opportunities I have had and my personal attempt to perpetuate the American dream.

The decision to become philanthropically active two decades ago was an easy one for me. So many factors compel me to give back, but a few stand out.

First, philanthropy is my way of giving thanks for the opportunities I have had and my personal attempt to perpetuate the American dream. I started my career with nothing but opportunity. Thirty years later, I’m in a position where I can give back to society to try to improve lives and ensure that others have the same opportunities that I did. Here, we have a cycle of giving that helps to position the less advantaged to earn their own success — and then hopefully give back as well.

Another reason I have joined in the giving pledge is that I want to inspire others to give. In fact, it took me some time to become comfortable with publicly stating my intention to give at least half of my wealth over my lifetime because I’ve always viewed philanthropy as a personal and private matter. I cross this threshold now with the hope that others will follow the example that all of the giving pledge participants have set. And closer to home, my wife Eva and I have always believed that our children will learn more from example than being told what to do, and it is our hope that they will be similarly inspired.

Read the rest of the Giving Pledge article here.

    Glenn Dubin

    Glenn Dubin, Principal at Dubin & Co.

    Glenn Dubin is the Principal of Dubin & Co., a private investment company based in New York City, and Chairman of the Dubin Family Foundation.

    Since 2013 Dubin has focused on philanthropy through the Dubin Family Foundation. He and his wife, Dr. Eva Andersson-Dubin, have signed The Giving Pledge, a commitment to give away 50% of their wealth to charity, and he is a co-founder of the Robin Hood Foundation, an innovative venture-philanthropy platform that Fortune magazine hailed as as “a paragon, forging a new model for philanthropy.”

