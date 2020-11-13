Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Giving Thanks to Our Nation’s NPs and the Patients Who Choose Them

By

Each year, millions of patients turn to nurse practitioners (NPs) to meet their health care needs — and for good reason. NPs deliver high-quality health care patients count on in more than 1 billion visits each year, encouraging patient wellness, managing routine care and tackling complex chronic conditions for patients of all ages. This November 8-14, our nation will recognize the outstanding care NPs provide patients during National Nurse Practitioner Week. 

This year, patients have even more reason to be thankful for the NPs in their lives, due to the tremendous sacrifices these providers continue to make to combat COVID-19 in communities nationwide. In fact, 60% of NPs are directly engaged in testing and treating COVID-19 patients in primary, acute and specialty care settings. We’ve seen NPs open mobile clinics, provide care in people’s homes, launch drive-through testing centers, deliver telehealth services and mask up to treat the sickest patients in hospital Intensive Care Units (ICUs). 

This year also marks the 100th birthday of Loretta Ford, NP, EdD, FAAN, who cofounded the first NP degree program at the University of Colorado and is viewed by many as the “mother of the NP profession.” It is because of her trailblazing work that the NP role has grown to more than 290,000 strong.

To all of America’s NPs, we salute you and thank you for your commitment and contribution to our health. Thank you for the tremendous sacrifices you have made this year to keep your patients and communities safe. Please join us in thanking NPs — and the patients who choose them. 

    Sophia L. Thomas

    Sophia L. Thomas, AANP President, DNP, APRN, FNP-BC, PPCNP-BC, FNAP, FAANP at The American Association of Nurse Practitioners

    Over her 23-year nurse practitioner career, Sophia L. Thomas DNP, FNP-BC, PPCNP-BC, FNAP, FAANP, has been active within several professional organizations, including AANP, FAANP and the Louisiana Association of Nurse Practitioners (LANP). Dr. Thomas has been chosen by her fellow nurse practitioners as the President of the American Association of Nurse Practitioner for the 2019-2021 term. She has served in several elected and appointed leadership positions, including as the President of LANP and as the AANP Region 6 Director. She has been appointed to numerous committees within each of these organizations. She was inducted as a Fellow of the AANP in 2012 and of the National Academy of Practice in Nursing in 2013.

    Dr. Thomas advocates for NP scope of practice legislation and for improving patient access to quality, affordable health care. She has been a health policy voice for the NP profession on both the state and national levels. In addition to her advocacy, she impacts NP education as clinical faculty for Georgetown University’s FNP program as well as through publications and presentations on multiple clinical topics. Dr. Thomas is a legal Expert Witness, testifying regarding nurse practitioner scope of practice issues. Her multimedia reach includes print, radio and television, and she has been an AANP spokesperson, including being featured in Money Magazine and on NBC News with Brian Williams. The interview aired on 110 NBC stations to an audience of 4.9-million.

