Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Giving Back Without Spending a Dime

In what feels like the midst of one of the more strange, tense, heartbreaking and terrifying years in memory, we’ve seen many communities rally together to stand up and stand together. Supporting the local community is something that I’ve been passionate about for some time – at A & T Roofing and Construction, we have […]

By

In what feels like the midst of one of the more strange, tense, heartbreaking and terrifying years in memory, we’ve seen many communities rally together to stand up and stand together.

Supporting the local community is something that I’ve been passionate about for some time – at A & T Roofing and Construction, we have made it a point in the past to donate our time and money, and usually a few gifts around the holidays to the less fortunate. But not everyone – particularly during a large scale financial crisis – is always in a position to simply sign a check or punch their credit card numbers into GoFundMe. Many of us are hurting financially right now, and it can feel difficult to support a community during a time like that.

However, there is plenty more to community action and philanthropy than just giving your money.

Listen and Learn, Educate Yourself
A great place to start with virtually any cause, educating yourself on the matter – whether it’s income inequality in your community, homelessness, disease, or social and societal issues – coming from a place of education should be step number one.

To add to the above, sometimes the best thing you can do for yourself when trying to learn is learning how to listen. Different people have different experiences than you, and part of educating yourself is understanding that you don’t know – or even don’t understand everything. Listen, learn, and educate yourself on the issues going on in your community.

Donate Your Time
Perhaps you’ve found a noble cause you’d like to support via your research and speaking to some others in your area but don’t know the best way to get involved. First and foremost – ask them! They might have a few great suggestions unique to their organization or cause. Some of the time, however, the response will simply be getting involved.

Whether it’s volunteering at a fundraiser, going into a school to chaperone a trip or activity, or handing out food at a soup kitchen, your involvement won’t cost you a penny, but will be priceless to those you’re helping.

Spread Awareness
Remember the Ice Bucket Challenge? The viral video sensation that swept across the United States in 2014 invited people to donate money and create videos of themselves dumping buckets of ice water on themselves, nominating others to do the same and thereby raising both money and awareness.

And while many, at the time, questioned the legitimacy of “awareness campaigns,” the Ice Bucket challenge helped to raise an astonishing $115 million in just eight weeks and helped to spur on important gene research and discoveries towards the cure of ALS.

Originally posted on AdamFincik.org

Adam Fincik and A&amp;T Roofing and Construction Partner

Adam Fincik, Co-Owner and Production Manager at A&T Roofing and Construction

Along with his business partner, Adam Fincik built A&T Roofing and Construction, located in Pittsburgh, PA, from the ground up. For Adam, who grew up with little and worked tirelessly his whole life, the success the business has experienced has left him humbled. Lauded for their customer service, A&T Roofing has garnered generous reviews and enjoys a 5-star rating across multiple review sites. As the company grew, Adam and his partner felt it was important for them to help their community grow alongside them.

Adam understands what it feels like to truly need something, and he strives to lessen that feeling for those who live in his area. His company has become a regular donor for youth sports teams, as well as children's hospitals. This year, they also provided Christmas presents for a few select families. As the business grows, Adam and his partner vow to help where they can, when they can.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

What is your small business community story? How to craft your community giving story

by Jennifer Smithberger
Kristine Peter
Community//

Giving Back To My Community Taught Me A Surprising Lesson About Value And Social Roles

by Kristine Peter
Purpose//

The Gift of Giving

by Michael Brown

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.