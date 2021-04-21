Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Giving Back in Your Community

Interest in philanthropy and charity is growing at a faster pace in the modern era with larger numbers of people looking for ways to contribute. If you are one of the many with an interest in giving back to your community, you may be procrastinating simply because you don’t know how to get started. While there are many options available, here are a few ideas to help you get started.

Get Involved With Organizations You Trust

In your daily life, you interact with dozens of organizations that could benefit from your charitable nature. You can contact any of those organizations to find out how you could help others through them. For instance, contact your child’s school to see if you can volunteer with a literacy or tutoring program. You might also reach out to your neighborhood church to see if they have volunteer opportunities available.

Fulfill Needs in Your Community

There’s no rule that says you have to work with an established charity in order to help others. If you see a way in which your community is failing its people, take the opportunity to step up and help those people. Maybe starting a food drive could help the less fortunate in your city. If you see that a local park is overrun with litter and graffiti, organize an initiative to clean it up. When you get involved, you’ll encourage others to follow your example.

Offer Your Skills

If you know what causes you want to support but you don’t know how to contribute, consider donating your professional skills. For example, if you’re a web designer, offer to donate your time and services to a charitable organization that needs a new website. Regardless of your specific career path, you undoubtedly have skills that will be useful to philanthropic organizations or to private individuals in your community.

When looking for a cause to help in your community, try to look for something that’s important to you. If you were homeless in the past, get involved in a cause that benefits the homeless. If you’re a recovering addict, look for ways to help other addicts. When you choose a cause that holds personal meaning for you, the contributions you make will be that much more fulfilling.

    Sarah Laud, Student

    Sarah Laud is an aspiring journalist, who dreams of joining a nationally-respected outlet that can provide her with a career that she can shine in. Having excelled in her schoolwork throughout her high school career, she was a shining star in the Morristown, New Jersey establishment. The Morristown Beard School provided Sarah with a number of clubs, roles, and experiences that she looks forward to foisting into a thriving career in higher education and her future work. She has also worked with a number of charities, volunteering and finding ways to raise proceeds which support the community and the people within it.

    Image by Clark Tibbs on Unsplash
