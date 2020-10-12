Getting Your Economy in Order if You Have Lost Your Job During the Pandemic

As the COVID-19 pandemic spread across the globe, millions of people found themselves out of work. With unemployment on the rise and more time spent at home, many people began turning to side hustles to make ends meet. A side hustle is meant more as a way to make money in addition to your regular job, but when times are tough, your side hustle could become your main source of income.

If you have lost your job or had your working hours cut during the pandemic, you should consider one of the money-making options below.

Low-Risk Options

Sell Your Stuff

Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash

Not only can selling unused or unwanted items put more cash in your hand, but it can help you declutter your personal space. Go through the items around your home and decide what you can part ways with. You might be surprised by how much someone will pay for your unwanted things.

There are apps that make it easy to sell just about anything. Just make sure to take proper precautions by cleaning and disinfecting anything you sell before you package them up for shipping.

Is your wedding dress collecting dust in the attic? Try selling it on StillWhite .

. Do you have a drawer full of old cell phones or tablets? Try selling them on Gazelle .

. What about tech gadgets like cameras, computers, or video games? If you’re not using them, consider selling them on eBay .

. Are there several items of clothing in your closet that haven’t been worn in a while? Try selling them on Poshmark .

. Do you have old purses or shoes that are still in decent condition? Try selling them on Mercari.

Freelance Writing

If you have a computer and an internet connection, consider freelance writing as a way to make money from home. With a specific skill set, you can be a valuable asset to anyone looking to outsource their personal or professional writing projects.

The following resources are great for anyone looking for freelance writing opportunities:

Upwork

Fiverr

Problogger.com/Jobs

Indeed

Freelancewriting.com/Jobs

Become an Online Tutor

If you have a knack for helping others, consider becoming an online tutor. With a webcam and an internet connection, you can teach students and adults online without ever having to leave your house.

VIPKID is a popular, reputable tutoring site you can sign up with to teach English to children overseas. You can set your own schedule and work as much or as little as you want, whenever you want. You don’t have to be able to speak a foreign language to apply. Once you sign up and create an account, you will have to do a short demo lesson to prove you are up to the task. From there, you’re well on your way to earning money from home.

Medium-Risk Options

Invest in the Stock Market

Investing is by no means a get-rich-quick opportunity, but just a few smart decisions can pay off big down the road. Before you brush this option aside, keep in mind that you don’t have to be rich to be an investor. With apps like Stash and Robinhood, you can start investing with as little as $5. Plus, by using one of these convenient investing apps, you don’t have to worry about the complicated terms and conditions associated with investing. Just choose which portfolios you want to invest in and let the app do the rest.

Take Surveys

Taking online surveys is one of the easiest and most flexible side hustles. Companies spend a lot of money on market research and they want your opinion. Sites like Survey Junkie and Inbox Dollars are reputable survey sites that make it easy to sign up and start earning.

However, taking online surveys to make money is a medium-risk option because, while it’s easy, you probably won’t make a significant amount of money from it. Survey Junkie points for each of the surveys you complete, and those points can then be redeemed through PayPal or gift cards. Inbox Dollars rewards less than a dollar per survey, which can sometimes take as long as 30 minutes to complete. If you have the time, it can add up, but it would take a lot of time.

High-Risk Options

Spin the Wheel

Earning money by playing games sounds too good to be true right? While it isn’t a total fantasy, it’s certainly a side-hustle that should be considered high risk. There are thousands of sites that promise great rewards and even generous promotions, like the US iGaming companies listed at casinowhizz.com, but you shouldn’t expect them to provide any sort of reliable income.

There is also 24kcasino.com, an online iGaming company in Australia, that offers a special type of promotion that can get you started without emptying your wallet. But if it’s a money-making side hustle you are looking for, keep in mind this is far riskier than it is rewarding and should really be viewed more like a hobby than anything else.

Rent Your Backyard to Campers

Photo by Esther Tuttle on Unsplash

This side-hustle earned a spot as a high-risk option for a couple of reasons. First, in the middle of a pandemic, the last thing you likely want to do is invite complete strangers to come and spend time in your backyard. Second, because of the pandemic, people are traveling less and they are certainly camping in other people’s backyards less.

However, if you have an RV or ample backyard space for campers to use and you are comfortable with welcoming strangers to stay so close to your home during a pandemic, then this is a great option for you. Sites like HipCamp make it easy for you to list your backyard for any rate you choose. You just have to provide access to the space. The campers pay through the site and you keep 90% of the earnings from each booking. Plus, HipCamp provides insurance that will cover any liability or damages to your property.