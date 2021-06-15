Maybe you were able to create and maintain a more realistic schedule as a result of the pandemic restrictions over the last year. Ask yourself how that felt. Or maybe you found yourself thinking you had tons of extra time so you’d get MORE done. These are important clues about the way you tend to unconsciously operate. And there’s never been a better time to rethink what’s not working. Choose what’s really right for you now. One of the best gifts you can give yourself as we begin to get back out in the world is to be intentional with your choices around how you manage your days and yourself.

SELF-MANAGEMENT, WITH ALL THE ROLES WE EACH HAVE, CAN SOMETIMES BE A CHALLENGE.

But it is absolutely necessary if we want to feel satisfied in our lives while taking good care of ourselves.

Your health is the most valuable asset you have. That includes not just physical, but also mental, emotional and spiritual health. You will feel more alive and happy in your life and career (not to mention more patient and present) for yourself and the ones you love when you prioritize your wellness.

Make a commitment to put your health and well-being at the top of your own to-do list every day. From there, you will be able to contribute the best version of you to your family, to your work, to your community and elsewhere.

IT ALSO MEANS (AND THIS IS WHERE MANY CAN SOMETIMES GO OFF THE RAILS) BEING HONEST WITH YOURSELF ABOUT WHAT YOU ARE REALISTICALLY ABLE TO GET DONE IN A DAY.

It’s the fantastical to-do list that very often gets us in a state of burnout and overwhelm. That’s because it causes us to neglect the very thing we need to value the most in order to create the rest of our life.

Without health and well-being, all other pursuits will suffer.

THE BEST WAY TO AVOID A TO-DO LIST THAT CREATES UNNECESSARY OVERWHELM IS TO HAVE WEEKLY AND (BRIEF) DAILY PLANNING SESSIONS WITH YOURSELF.

You might be thinking, “yea, yea, I know that,” but do you actually do it?

You must truly ask yourself, “Is this realistic?”

Prioritize the things only you can do that must get done now, while others may need to wait for another day. If you have a project that you know is going to take lots of time and energy, you may need to completely eliminate other task items for now. This is especially important when your well-being isn’t making the list. Saying no, when saying yes is unrealistic, is the sane way to maneuver through a stressful or busy time.

You can only give from a full cup. So take the time and effort to ensure that you aren’t running on fumes.

……………………………………………………………………

Is your work situation uncertain or frustrating you? Are you without a job or wisely thinking a current furlough may be just the hidden gift to start exploring work you’re truly meant to do? Do you hate your job, but have no idea what to do instead? Attempting to navigate those waters without support is not fun (yes, I do know, but that’s another story). I’m excited to announce that I’ve created The Job I Love Toolkit, with all the resources you’ll need to finally clarify how to get paid to do you.TM To be the first to hear more details, join the join the VIP Wait List.

And if you know a friend or neighbor who could use hearing the advice in this article or needs The Job I Love Toolkit, please forward this to them.