Get More From Life: Focus On Receiving

Would you like more from life?

More love? 

More joy? 

More inspiration? 

More abundance? 

You can receive everything that you want in life. How does this work? 

Everything in the Universe is made up of energy, including you. This means that energy is constantly flowing to and through you. So, you have an innate and unlimited capacity to receive. 

However, it’s possible for life experiences or messages from your past to create a kink in your hose of energy flow. You might have learned not to get up your hopes and expect good things, because you’ve been let down previously. Or you were taught that you don’t deserve to receive something unless you have earned it or you need it as the result of an illness. Therefore, you can become limited in your potential to receive. 

But, you have the ability to unkink your hose and access all that the Universe has to offer. With practice, you can learn how to get out of your own way and receive like a pro. 

Here are 5 practices for expanding your power to receive:

Accept compliments

When someone offers you a compliment, make sure to respond with “Thank you.” Do not deflect the compliment by trivializing whatever was complimented. Also, there is no need to return a compliment at that moment.

Make gratitude a habit

Each time you get a gift or a compliment, focus on receiving it fully with the deepest appreciation. Then speak your sincere appreciation aloud to the giver, so they also feel your gratitude. 

Practice receiving

If you want to expand your ability to receive, you must practice. Start by focusing on being present in the moment and noticing what you receive each day. This could be a smile from a stranger or a compliment from a colleague. See if you are able to receive without giving back. 

Ask for what you want

My mother taught me that if I don’t ask, I won’t get. Most people won’t be able to read your mind and know what you want or need. Of course, that means it’s important for you to know what you want or need. 

Stretch beyond your comfort zone

The level at which you are able to receive can reveal any limitations you may have around deserving. Invite yourself to stay open to receiving good things. You are worthy of receiving all that you need and desire.

When you are able to open up and receive more, life becomes more fulfilling and enjoyable than you could imagine. The key to immersing yourself in the practice of receiving is to know that you are worthy of having it all. 

So, start receiving more of life today.

    Dr. Whitney Gordon-Mead, Speaker, Certified Life Coach, Ordained Minister at Intuit Wisdom, LLC

    About Dr. Whitney Gordon-Mead:

     

    I sold my successful financial planning business and founded Intuit Wisdom so I could help successful, high-achieving women enjoy their success without sacrificing their health, wellbeing, relationships, and dreams.

     

    As an International Speaker, Certified Master Trainer, Certified Accelerated Evolution Coach, Spiritual Counselor, and Ordained Minister, I’ve coached and counseled powerful professional women, business owners, and executives worldwide to experience physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual balance.

     

    Amidst my three+ decades of research and experience, leading up to my doctoral degree in metaphysics, I was able to heal from fibromyalgia, chronic fatigue, post-traumatic stress disorder, and burnout. As a result, I designed a system for accelerated wellbeing that is rooted in metaphysics. I now use this proven system to empower each client to align with her essential authentic self, master her own wellbeing, and experience greater freedom and fulfillment in all areas of life. From relationships, work, and finances to family, health, and quality of life - there are no limits! What’s unimportant falls away. Magic happens, synchronicity.

     

    Living in South Florida with my husband, Dean (the love of my life), and my cat, Whimsy, allows me to do the things I love, like spending time outdoors, boating, relaxing on the beach, and hiking. I also enjoy concerts and musicals, reading, writing, traveling, and investing.

     

    My dream is a world where every woman says “YES!” to herself. I believe that life is not meant to be endured; it IS meant to be enjoyed!

