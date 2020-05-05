Get Comfortable With Being Uncomfortable

Pushing Past Boundaries Can Help You Break Free of Self- Limiting Beliefs — We all have them, those pesky little voices in our minds telling us why we absolutely positively cannot succeed at a dream. Some examples of these are…I’m not good enough to do this, this is too hard, I will be mortified when I fail. These voices come from fear and we need to push past them to awaken to our ultimate potential. When you realize that this scared internal voice comes from previous programming, you get to choose again. You have the power to redefine yourself and who you want to be. You get to choose how you want to show up in the world. So many amazing things can come from one decision to push out of your comfort zone, it is truly remarkable.

Times of Challenge Lead to Incredible Growth — Life is hard sometimes. Right now, life is exceptionally hard for many people due to COVID-19. These times of challenge do have the potential to lead to amazing growth and success if you channel the energy into the right things. These challenges can be great teachers as they wake us up to what is truly important. They also have a way of putting our typical day to day worries and fears into perspective. It took some big events and challenges in my life to give me the courage to push out of my comfort zone to see what I was capable of. Once I started to test the waters, I realized that I could accomplish more than I ever before thought possible. This all happened because I wasn’t afraid to try. Now is the time to take a step, no matter how small, in the direction of your dreams. The first step is the hardest.

Vulnerability Creates Connection — Putting yourself out there can be hard and uncomfortable. Allowing ourselves to really be seen, and letting the world know who we are can make us feel exposed. Sometimes our fear of rejection and an inner high alert signal can stop us from receiving the amazing gifts vulnerability has to offer. While being vulnerable can be uncomfortable, it also can lead to amazing results, wonderful true friendships, fantastic careers, and fulfilling lives. By taking a chance and being open to new possibilities, I went from being a stay at home mom without any business background, to being a successful entrepreneur following my passions and dreams. When I began to have the confidence and openness to show up as my true self, I excelled and deepened my connections to those in my life. I remember feeling exposed, nervous, and vulnerable when I released my first Live Greatly podcast, but I also felt proud and exhilarated. I have found that the more I am true to my authentic self, the more success I have in my life and career. When you are vulnerable you allow people to see who you truly are. This enables you to utilize your talents to give back to the world in a way that is unique to you. Let the world see who you are.