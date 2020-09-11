One of my co-workers told me about the Thrive ZP Challenge, and I thought, “Well, let me give it a try.” I’ve stopped eating fried foods and started baking and steaming my food. I also stopped going out to eat every day. I’m saving money by eating at home. I’ve been making more smoothies with strawberries, pineapple, and kale. I count my steps while I’m working and go out for walks with my daughter, too. When I go out shopping, I park further away from the door so I can get more steps in. Now that I’m focusing more on fitness, I have more energy to do things.

Since I stopped going out to eat, I’m saving $30 to $40 each week.

I’ve lost 35 pounds so far.

My goal is to get 6,000 steps every day.

Next, I want to focus on saving more money and getting to bed at an earlier time.

I love snacks and I love Coke. At first, it was really hard to stop snacking on chips and candies and drinking soda. I made up my mind to stick to healthy foods. Now, I drink more water and stop snacking around 7 o’clock at night. I limit myself to about one Coke each week. You need to set goals, stick to them, and see how far you can take them.

—Tria Orr, Supercenter #3008; Atlanta, GA; Thrive ZP Challenge Georgia $5K Winner

Through the Thrive ZP Challenge, our community is making better, healthier choices, seeing big results, and winning big. Stories from past winners, such as Tria Orr, prove that every individual has the power to transform their life every day through a combination of small, healthier choices and peer-to-peer inspiration.