Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Fuel for My Dreams

I made a shift, and now I only allow magical people around me.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Photo by Daan Stevens on Unsplash
Photo by Daan Stevens on Unsplash
Photo by Daan Stevens on Unsplash

Years ago I made a radical shift in my life, identity, and what I stood for.

My entire life shifted quickly, and it’s evolved from that day forward.

But I first remember thinking, “I can’t be different, what will they think?”

Well, that was because I had people in my life who cared more about how I fit into their world and what I did for them…

Instead of caring about me, what I wanted, and who I wanted to be.

You can shift at any time. On a dime.

I made the decision to be prepared to lose everyone because my tribe promoted my self-destruction.

And I lost most of them…

And magical people began to surround me.

My tribe supports my dreams, and I support theirs.

I want for them what they want for themselves, whether that includes me or not.

And I only allow similar people around me.

That has been the biggest shift in my life.

I’m willing to let ANYONE go who doesn’t provide fuel to my dreams.

Anyone. Like, no exceptions.

I even told my beautiful and amazing wife that if forced to choose between her and my purpose and dreams, she loses.

I’ve lost once-close friends and family alike.

Each one brought a valuable lesson.

Loyalty is finite. I am first loyal to my purpose and vision.

My life is fueled by love, stewardship, peace, and joy at higher levels than ever.

My life is drama-free.

If you’re surrounded by the right, supportive, loving people, they will support you.

They will still love whomever you decide you are, and whom you desire to be.

L.O.V.E. = Letting. Others. Voluntarily. Evolve.

Who you are is whomever you decide to be.

And the choice of who is in your life is yours.

So you are your only limitation.

Decide who you want to be…

And BE that.

    Mike Kitko, Executive Self-Mastery Coach

    Mike Kitko is an executive self-mastery coach, speaker, and published author. After a colossal career and personal meltdown, he found his true purpose: inspiring leaders to find the power in their authenticity, purpose, and passion.

     

    A Marine with an MBA, Mike has decades of experience in leadership roles for Fortune 500 companies, yet he always felt like an imposter. His outward persona was one of strength and wealth, yet he struggled internally with self-confidence and self-fulfillment. His inability to understand his emotions led him to alcoholism, uncontrolled anger, and ballistic rage. The abuse of his marriage, family, professional career, and health are documented in his latest book,  The Imposter in Charge.

     

    Through coaching, intense study, and deep work, Mike learned to embrace self-doubt and care for his body, mind, emotions, and soul with self-mastery. Now Mike's overflowing energy, clarity, and love inspire souls. With an infectious zest for life, internal power, and inward confidence that matches how people perceive him externally, Mike has turned his life around. And he wants to help you to do the same.

     

    Through private coaching, mastermind groups, and training, Mike helps business owners achieve higher levels of success and happiness in all areas of life.

     

    Mike is available for private coaching, professional development executive training, and keynotes.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Yes, You Can Have it All!

    by Jennifer O'Donnell
    Community//

    “Stick to it.” With Candice Georgiadis & Amber Dietz

    by Candice Georgiadis
    Community//

    Kat Trimarco: Why people need to start with loving themselves

    by Yitzi Weiner at Authority Magazine

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.