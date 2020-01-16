Freedom from Work Stress Through Singing, Music & Aroma

“The inability to manage your system, mind and energies causes stress. Music, singing and inhaling the aroma can help to overcome this mental condition.”

When do you sing?

Most of the time, we sing when we feel good. But, this is not the only case. It comes out when we are really disappointed. In short, it defines our spontaneity that streams out due to a very strong connection between the mind and the heart. We feel relaxed once that overwhelming emotions come out.

But, do we sing while doing a compute job?

Certainly, we forget to sing at that moment. Why does it happen?

Being busy and stress seems to a new norm. As workload takes a toll, we forget all therapeutic effects of a song & music and work like an emotionless machine.

It is from where the stress creeps in. Your system fails to manage it properly.

Stress defines inability

“Stress is an inability to manage your own system”-Sadhguru (a spiritual guru)

Stress is actually an outcome of the malfunctioning system. Despite being resisted by your mind, your body continues to work on the computer. It is a mental condition called stress. Generally, it strikes when you do not know how to manage your own system or, when you do not understand how to handle what your mind is saying.

Although your mind has the capacity and potential to manage your emotions, body and all energies, yet it could do nothing about to become failsafe. This is an inability of your system, or a natural outcome of unconscious living. You seemingly manage such a sophisticated system accidently without understanding that you are stressful.

Singing Identifies Stress

The lowering of the pulse with the same level of activities indicates that your system is going at an easy pace. It’s working much more efficiently. But, how can you detect it?

A vocal condition called vocal strain can tell that you are apprehended. It may sound funny but, you can try a simple warm-up exercise, which is actually meant for singing.

Place your thumb in the middle of your lower jaw gently. Try to sing any song. If you feel a little bit of stiffness in that area, it indicates stress. Even, your hoarse voice can detect you being stressful.

Poor sleep, low testosterone levels, high blood pressure, heart attacks, infertility, damaged skin, stubborn body fats and lots of other terrible things that you don’t want in your life. But, this mental condition brings them in.

5 ways to deal with it:

Listen to Music or Sing

Meditation and yoga can undoubtedly heal your mind. But, you have to devote some time for these practices. Music is the only thing that can go parallel with your work. You can carry on with your work while listening to your favourite song or singing. It triggers biochemical stress reducers.

Turn off phones

Those who are in client-dealing can suffer high blood pressure because talking on the phone boils your blood. A short and sweet break can save you. If you cannot stay away from your phone, it’s ok. Turn it on, but keep it on airplane mode for at least an hour.

Walk

Go for a walk, at least to your colleague sitting a few steps away from you in the office. A small chit chat can boost your endorphins & calm down stress hormones.

Inhale aroma

Inhaling the aroma or having an aromatic drink can also help. A plenty of studies brag about aromatherapy, as how good it is bust stress. Even, some singers take mint tea or green tea or oolong tea with the twist of a lemon & honey. These drinks are decaffeinated and repeatedly reduce stress.

Compose

If you love music, try to compose your own when you have a short tea-break. It will make you feel happier over time. When you resume working, you feel rejuvenated.