Four Simple Habits to Increase the Quality of Your Sleep

Want to increase the quality of your life? Then improve the quality of your sleep. Researchers tell us that a good night’s sleep is as crucial for our health as exercising and eating healthy. That means that it’s time for we stop taking our shut-eye time for granted.

What is more, people who get adequate sleep are less likely to become obese, have a smaller appetite, and can concentrate much better than their sleep-deprived colleagues. And that’s not all; poor sleepers are at a higher risk of having a heart stroke.

Here are four simple changes to your daily routine which would increase your sleep’s quality:

#1: Go for a morning walk

Researchers at the University of Groningen that exposure to sunlight improves the quality of our sleep. The earlier in the morning you put your smartphone on the phone charger station and head out under direct sunlight, the quicker you’d fall asleep in the evening.

#2: Keep your stress levels in check

High levels of stress and a poor night’s sleep reinforce each other. If you have one of them, you’re more likely to experience the other, and vice versa. To keep your stress levels in check, incorporate some physical activities, i.e. running, jogging, yoga in your daily routine.

#3: Take it easy at dinner time

At the cost of sounding technical, a heavy dinner can have a negative impact on the quality of your sleep. Studies have shown that people whose calorie intake is too much after sundown are more likely to experience disruptive sleep patterns.

#4: Avoid blue light before bed time

When it’s dark out there, our body starts producing melatonin, a hormone which regulates the quality of our sleep. However, if we expose our eyes to the blue light of gadgets, our body takes it as a sign that it isn’t sleep time yet. It then lowers its production of melatonin and stimulates our brain. That’s why I suggest that you install your charging station for phones anywhere but your bedroom.