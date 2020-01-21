Four Signs of a Mentally Ill Employee

Mental health is paramount to help the employee be productive and work efficiently in your company. Unfortunately, due to some reasons such as stress or other health reasons, a good and mentally stable employee may start having mental problems and even end up insane. Unlike other types of sicknesses, recognizing a psychological problem is not a walk in the park. However, noting the early signs of mental illness will help you assist the employee get medical attention before it is too late, and the problem deteriorates. Here are some of the signs that an employee will show when they have a mental problem.

Change in Behavior and Work Habits

If a good and industrious employee suddenly changes their habits and usual routine, then this could be a red flag. The employee could have sudden changes in moods and have extreme emotions such as anger or distress. Additionally, you may realize that the employee has withdrawn from their usual social circle. In case you recognize such changes, especially when they happen drastically, do not be quick to judge since the employee could be mentally ill.

Recurring Complains of Physical Illness

More often than not, mental problems are accompanied by some physical issues such as fatigue, headache, and abdominal distress, among others. For this reason, when an employee has such complaints from time to time, then this could be a sign that they need to see a mental doctor. You could also realize a drastic loss or gain of weight, which is unhealthy. In such a case, encourage the employee to seek medical help before it is too late.

They Have an Abnormal Appearance

If an employee has a mental challenge that has not been diagnosed, you will notice some changes in their physical appearance. For instance, you could notice that they no longer follow the authorized dressing code of the company. On the other hand, the person will have a problem with personal grooming and in observing personal hygiene. Additionally, you will notice disorganization with their work equipment that could even be hazardous. Therefore, if you realize such habits with your employees, do not be quick to fire them but instead encourage them to get help from a mental health expert.

Reduced Work Performance

Ideally, for the employee to be productive, they will need to be in their right mind. When there is a problem with the employee’s mind, one of the significant signs that you will note is a decrease in work performance. In some cases, you will realize that the employee is not working at all. They may even have a problem with simple tasks at work, such as being unable to convert PDF to DOC. Though it may be tricky for you as the employer to condone such behaviors, before you take an irreversible action, consult the employee to help you know the possible causes of these actions. Firing the employee when the problem they have is mental will make the situation even worse and could also lead them to suicide.

Good mental health is paramount for the success of any business. For this reason, as an employer, it is your responsibility to look out for signs of employees who may need mental health attention. Above are some of the signs that you will see from a mentally ill patient.