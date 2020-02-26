Four Reasons Why You Should Volunteer More Often

Did you know that recent years have seen more Americans volunteer than ever? A federal study released by the Corporation for National and Community Services (CNCS) revealed that 77.34m American adults volunteered through an organization in 2018.

Given that most of us are living super-busy lives, the report might come as a surprise to many. After all, with the unemployment rates at a record low, how could an unprecedented number of people contribute a few hours from their daily routine toward free work?

Here’s why:

#1: Volunteering Helps Build Connections

Are you feeling isolated, exhausted or simply lonely of late? Then put your smartphone on the phone charger stationand go out to volunteer. Once you partake in a shared activity, you’re more likely to make friends with people who are performing the same.

Furthermore, if you have relocated to a new city in the near past, volunteering might end up strengthening your ties to your new community. It will also widen your social network and introduce you to people who share your passions and interests.

#2: It Improves Your Self-Esteem

When we help people who are in need of our help, we feel valued. Our self-esteem gets a shot in the arm, and so do our feelings of self-worth. That happens because we know that our actions are bringing a positive change in the lives of others.

On top of that, when others acknowledge what we have done for them, our self-confidence also goes through the roof. Their praise brings a positive change in our personality as we become aware of the good that we’re capable of doing.

#3: We Develop Important Skills

Once you go out to volunteer, you’d know that it involves a lot of work. Depending on the requirement of the task you’ve made yourself available for, you might have to work in a group, or you’d be on your own while trying to come up with solutions to knotty problems.

These experiences will help you in resolving real-life problems. The skills that you’d develop while working as a part of your local volunteer group will prove to be beneficial for you, both in your personal as well as professional life.

#4: It Improves Your Physical Health

According to a study carried out by researchers at the Carnegie Mellon University, adults aged 50 or above who volunteered regularly were at a reduced risk of developing high blood pressure than their peers who didn’t volunteer.

Therefore, whether you want to build new friendships, improve your confidence or enjoy better health, it’s time that you leave your gadgets on the charging station for phones and go out to volunteer.