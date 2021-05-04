Fostering Team Connection Remotely

Around the world, working remotely has become the new normal for many companies and their employees. While remote work certainly has a host of benefits and advantages, there are also a number of challenges as well. One of those challenges is fostering remote connections among members of the team. Indeed, working from home has drastically reduced the frequency of social interactions that co-workers usually have, and which binds them together. On that premise, the following presents simple and effective ways to foster team connections remotely.

Video conferences

Although video conferences may seem unnatural and awkward in the beginning, they are certainly imperative for allowing team members to interact with one another. The truth of the matter is that video calls put a face to the voice that is on the other end and make the connection more humanized. In order to avoid employees experiencing feelings of isolation, it’s a great idea to schedule weekly virtual meetings.

Regular communication

Regular communications allow team members to stay connected to one another. That said, depending on the nature of the job, managers and team members should meet often to get updates on each other’s work. This not only gives them the chance to collaborate and support one another if need be but also builds a positive work culture.

Schedule virtual happy hours

Team members should schedule virtual happy hours after work. Virtual happy hours are a great idea for team members to connect with one another in a more intimate way outside of work. Of course, it shouldn’t be mandatory. Simply encourage employees to build relationships with one another.

Team building activities

Team building activities are a great way to break the ice and allow team members to bond with one another. These activities include Trivia, Netflix party, team fitness challenge, and virtual book club, just to mention a few. These activities will not only increase the team members’ engagement but also allow them to have genuine and meaningful connections with one another. Also, by choosing the right activities that resonate with the members of the team, they will feel happier and more willing to engage and socialize.

Share calendars

Another way to create organic social interactions is through sharing calendars. The latter allows team members to know the availability of one another, which gives them the chance of checking in at spontaneous, yet convenient, times.

Originally published on Jack Nourafshan’s website.