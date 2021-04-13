Forgiveness and Love: Learning How to Love and Forgive

The people who live in our society have painted a picture in the minds of millions of what people are supposed to look like, how they are supposed to act, and how they should live their lives.

Who gives people the right to tell others how they are supposed to live?

What makes people think that their way of thinking, dressing, and living life is better and this should be the way millions of others should conform to?

Well if you are one of those people who say”well the Bible says…” well that’s your opinion and you have the right to think that, but there is no reason to reject, use violence, or hate others because of your thoughts and lifestyle are different then others.

There is no reason to create riots. For hundreds of years, countries have been fighting one another and to this day the wars in certain countries still persist. Nothing has ever been accomplished so to continue these violent ruthless acts is pointless to me.

So what’s the answer?

Love and forgiveness. People need to love one another. It doesn’t matter if…

we come from different cultures

our religious beliefs are different

our political values are different

someone’s sexuality is different

somebody dresses differently than society’s trending norms

someone’s thoughts or behaviors are different than the majority of followers of our society

We never should judge others unless you walked through their shoes and lived in their life.

It’s not the materialistic brands that people present on themselves or the jewelry and makeup they use.

It is what is in someone’s heart that matters. The heart is the key to the soul and it’s where you’ll find all your answers.

It also is where love lives.

Why so many find it difficult to love?

If you can’t love yourself then how can you love others? So many people are unable to love others and the reason is…

they were never taught

they were never loved themselves

the anger they hold in their heart destroys the love they carry inside

How most people deal with anger

Most individuals…

become introverted causing them the inability to communicate well with others

take their anger out on others either emotionally or physically

How to open your heart and let love take control

In order to love and forgive others, we must first learn to love ourselves. How many people do you know that act happy on the outside but inside they hurt from the anger and sadness they carry inside. Are you one of them?

You must let go of the past and learn to love yourself.

How?

Be honest with yourself

Don’t live in denial

Admit you are unhappy and start working on change

We cannot change the past. The past is over. Instead of negatively dwelling on things you cannot change. Take what you have learned and use it to help you become a better person in the present.

The present is now and you have the ability to become your dreams.

Meditation

Close your eyes and imagine a dove on your shoulder. Now give that dove everything that holds you from becoming a better person. The person you dreamed of becoming. Now imagine that dove flying away and taking all those events in your life that caused you anger and pain.

There’s no point to focus your energy on things you’ll never be able to change instead focus on the present.

Journal

Get a notebook and create a journal. Begin by creating 7 short-term goals and 7 long-term goals. Try your best to accomplish one short-term goal each day and then reward yourself.

In order to create a happy, healthy, and productive life you must work on learning to love yourself and others and you must learn how to forgive and forget.

One-one one therapy or social group therapy

One of the best ways to get over the hardships you encountered is by opening up to others. Remember you are not alone. There are others who share similar situations and feel as you do.

Once you learn to love yourself and feel good about who you are it will be easier to forgive others. You need to let go of the past, and the anger within.

Another important factor is to remember that you cannot change others. It is up to others to change themselves. If they pose negative energy then forgive them for their actions and consider not interacting with them.

However, if there is a time when you have to see each other don’t argue with them keep your distance, and be nice. It’s better to be the bigger person and remember what comes around goes around.

In Summary

From my own experience in life, I have learned that it is harder to hold resentment, anger, and hatred than it is to forgive. It is more painful to hold anger and dwell on the negative.

According to NASD, medical research it estimates as much as 90 percent of illness and disease is stress-related. Stress can interfere with your physical functioning and bodily processes. High blood pressure, cardiovascular disease, and heart disease have been linked to stress factors.

So is it really worth it? We have one life and when we complete our mission whatever we were destined to do then our journey is over. So is it worth living your life in anger, sadness, and hatred? Or is it better to forgive ourselves, and others and live life with a heart full of love and displaying our love through our actions.