Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Forgiveness and Love: Learning How to Love and Forgive

Love and forgiveness have health benefits. By learning to love and forgive, you may be doing yourself a favor both mentally and physically. Learn how in this article.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
love and forgiveness

The people who live in our society have painted a picture in the minds of millions of what people are supposed to look like, how they are supposed to act, and how they should live their lives.

Who gives people the right to tell others how they are supposed to live?

What makes people think that their way of thinking, dressing, and living life is better and this should be the way millions of others should conform to?

Well if you are one of those people who say”well the Bible says…” well that’s your opinion and you have the right to think that, but there is no reason to reject, use violence, or hate others because of your thoughts and lifestyle are different then others.

There is no reason to create riots.  For hundreds of years, countries have been fighting one another and to this day the wars in certain countries still persist.  Nothing has ever been accomplished so to continue these violent ruthless acts is pointless to me.

So what’s the answer?

Love and forgiveness.  People need to love one another.  It doesn’t matter if…

  • we come from different cultures
  • our religious beliefs are different
  • our political values are different
  • someone’s sexuality is different 
  • somebody dresses differently than society’s  trending norms
  • someone’s thoughts or behaviors are different than the majority of followers of our  society

We never should judge others unless you walked through their shoes and lived in their life.

It’s not the materialistic brands that people present on themselves or the jewelry and makeup they use.

It is what is in someone’s heart that matters.  The heart is the key to the soul and it’s where you’ll find all your answers.

It also is where love lives.

Why so many find it difficult to love?

If you can’t love yourself then how can you love others?  So many people are unable to love others and the reason is…

  • they were never taught
  • they were never loved themselves
  • the anger they hold in their heart destroys the love they carry inside

How most people deal with anger

Most individuals…

  • become introverted causing them the inability to communicate well with others
  • take their anger out on others either emotionally or physically

How to open your heart and let love take control 

In order to love and forgive others, we must first learn to love ourselves.  How many people do you know that act happy on the outside but inside they hurt from the anger and sadness they carry inside.  Are you one of them?

You must let go of the past and learn to love yourself.  

How?

  • Be honest with yourself
  • Don’t live in denial
  • Admit you are unhappy and start working on change

We cannot change the past.  The past is over.  Instead of negatively dwelling on things you cannot change.  Take what you have learned and use it to help you become a better person in the present.

The present is now and you have the ability to become your dreams.  

Meditation

Close your eyes and imagine a dove on your shoulder.  Now give that dove everything that holds you from becoming a better person.  The person you dreamed of becoming.  Now imagine that dove flying away and taking all those events in your life that caused you anger and pain.

There’s no point to focus your energy on things you’ll never be able to change instead focus on the present.

Journal

Get a notebook and create a journal.  Begin by creating 7 short-term goals and 7 long-term goals.  Try your best to accomplish one short-term goal each day and then reward yourself.

In order to create a happy, healthy, and productive life you must work on learning to love yourself and others and you must learn how to forgive and forget.

One-one one therapy or social group therapy

One of the best ways to get over the hardships you encountered is by opening up to others.  Remember you are not alone.  There are others who share similar situations and feel as you do.

Once you learn to love yourself and feel good about who you are it will be easier to forgive others.  You need to let go of the past, and the anger within.  

Another important factor is to remember that you cannot change others.  It is up to others to change themselves.  If they pose negative energy then forgive them for their actions and consider not interacting with them.  

However, if there is a time when you have to see each other don’t argue with them keep your distance, and be nice.  It’s better to be the bigger person and remember what comes around goes around.

In Summary

From my own experience in life, I have learned that it is harder to hold resentment, anger, and hatred than it is to forgive.  It is more painful to hold anger and dwell on the negative.

According to  NASD, medical research it estimates as much as 90 percent of illness and disease is stress-related. Stress can interfere with your physical functioning and bodily processes. High blood pressure, cardiovascular disease, and heart disease have been linked to stress factors.

So is it really worth it?  We have one life and when we complete our mission whatever we were destined to do then our journey is over.  So is it worth living your life in anger, sadness, and hatred?  Or is it better to forgive ourselves, and others and live life with a heart full of love and displaying our love through our actions.   

stacey chillemi

Stacey Chillemi, Author, health and wellness coach, writer and motivational speaker. Founder of thecompleteherbalguide.com at The Complete Herbal Guide, Founder & CEO

Stacey Chillemi is a health coach and an advocate speaker with a passion to help people eat healthily and live a healthy lifestyle.

Chillemi founded The Complete Herbal Guide website thecompleteherbalguide.com, which is considered one of the top natural health websites in the world today. Its main topics include nutrition, natural medicine, fitness, healthy recipes, home DIY remedies, and trending health news. We even have a separate website called curingepilepsy.com to help people with epilepsy and their caregivers.

Stacey has been a guest on numerous lifestyle and health-related TV and radio programs, and is a recognized health and natural remedies expert, with over 20 years in practice as a Health Coach. Stacey has been a guest on the Dr. Oz Show, local news, and numerous radio shows.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

woman under tree
Community//

The Power of Forgiveness

by Dr. Lori Ryland
The Power and Meaning of Forgiveness with Dr. Everett Worthington
Community//

The Power and Meaning of Forgiveness with Dr. Everett Worthington

by Richard Sergay, Tavia Gilbert
Learning Forgiveness in Marriage | Pete Uglow
Community//

A Heavy Heart: Learning Forgiveness in Marriage

by Pete Uglow

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.