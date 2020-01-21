Forget About Strengths, Let’s Take a Look At Your Weaknesses

We all like talking about strengths, our unique abilities, and how we are capable of doing anything we put our mind to… But rarely does anyone bring up weaknesses.



And that’s a problem! Getting real with your weaknesses and insecurities is 100% necessary if you want to hit your goals and take a leap forward in your life or your business.



So, let’s take a look at them.



We all have skeletons in our closets

Let’s not beat around the bush here—even though we might not like to talk about it, we all have weaknesses. Everyone has a few skeletons in their closet. We all have weaknesses and insecurities that we bury under the rug.



The difference between those who succeed and reach their goals and those who don’t is that the successful people have been able to face their weaknesses and insecurities. And the first step in doing that is simple—you have to acknowledge them.



Here’s why…



Weaknesses and insecurities are like an anchor in your life. Just like an anchor holds a boat in place, they will hold your life in place and prevent you from moving forward no matter what you do. It doesn’t matter if you have all the greatest strengths! They mean nothing if you have weaknesses that are constantly holding you back.



So, before you do anything, you must take the simple step of acknowledging that you (like everyone else) have weaknesses!



Once you do that, the next step is to face them head on. There is a simple technique you can use to do this, which I would highly recommend…



Just write them down!



Take a week and think about your biggest weaknesses, and write them down as they come to you. You may need to come back and adjust them, but start off with the ones that come right to mind. Deep down, you know these are there—just be honest with yourself and get it on the page.



Next, take a good look at that piece of paper and go down the list. For each weakness, ask yourself, “Can I improve on this?” and even better, “HOW can I improve on this?”



Take notes on what you’re thinking and always keep it in the back of your mind. Just by writing these things down, you’ll start to notice them crop up in your daily life. And since you’ve already thought about how you can improve them, guess what? You’ll start to improve on them—almost subconsciously! Of course, don’t overlook or miss the opportunity to outsource or delegate either – another topic for another article.



Next, it’s time to take a look at your insecurities. We all have our own paradigms, or idealistic thoughts of what we think we should be and how the world should see us. When we don’t live up to that paradigm in our mind, it leads to insecurities.



That makes insecurities even simpler than weaknesses. A weakness is something real—it’s an actual flaw that you need to work on to improve.



An insecurity? That’s just a figment of your imagination.



Once you can start to recognize your insecurities, you’ll see them for what they are—figments of your imagination. And once you can overcome your insecurities, you’ll be free of that anchor that’s been weighing you down and holding you back.



So, if you want to take a massive leap forward… If you want to reach your goals… If you want to be as successful as you possibly can…



Stop focusing on your strengths and address your weaknesses and insecurities! You’ll thank me.



This is tough stuff, but it’s worth it in the end. Let’s be real—what are your biggest weaknesses and insecurities? And how are you going to improve them or remove them?

