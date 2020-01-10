Contributor Log In/Sign Up
For The 20-Something Who Feels Like Their Life Is a Complete Mess

I, too, am a walking dichotomy, and I’m walking right beside you.

By
Welcome to our special section, Thrive on Campus, devoted to covering the urgent issue of mental health among college and university students from all angles. If you are a college student, we invite you to apply to be an Editor-at-Large, or to simply contribute (please tag your pieces ThriveOnCampus). We welcome faculty, clinicians, and graduates to contribute as well. Read more here.

Dear confused 20-something, 

It’s OK to feel like a walking dichotomy. 

It’s also OK to let go of society’s expectations and love yourself through every moment of your life.

If you wake up feeling incapable or incompetent, so be it! You’re still adjusting to this new adulting thing, so it’s OK if life feels complicated right now. The echo of internalized expectations may sound, but your love’s resonance can sing right back. 

Just because your life doesn’t feel as exciting or fresh as you anticipated doesn’t mean that you’re on the wrong path. It’s OK if life feels like a struggle right now. 

It’s OK if you think you have life figured out, then later fall flat on your face. It’s OK if you don’t know what to do or which direction to go in next. Feeling confident that you can succeed but then struggling to even get by does not make you a hypocrite. It makes you human.

Life is a process, and it’s a messy one, so embrace the mess. 

I, too, am a walking dichotomy, and I’m walking right beside you. 

When I turned my tassel this May, I viewed the moment as a symbol of change. I saw graduating as the beginning of a new chapter in my story. I thought that receiving my degree would somehow wipe the slate clean and magically improve my struggles.

Six months later, though, I proudly admit that my life is just as messy as ever… and I am OK with that.

Yes, I’ve now proudly displayed a diploma on my bookshelf. But the girl sitting at the desk next to that reminder of her achievement still wonders what the future holds. I’m still afraid. I’m still anxious. I’m still doubtful.  

And that’s perfectly OK.  

Despite my uncomfortable feelings, I feel proud and hopeful. I know that I’ll work through my doubts and uncertainties, then transform them into the groundwork for the rest of my life.

Achievements like finishing school, landing a job, or moving to a new city are just that: achievements. They’re no more and no less. Yes, reaching a major milestone provides a momentary sense of satisfaction. The internal wins, however, are the ones that last forever. 

So today, 20-something, celebrate who you’re becoming right now. Show up for yourself in this mess called “life” because you will find who you truly are right in the midst of your chaos. Our achievements last for a season, but our personal evolution lasts a lifetime. 

    Haley Stern, Communicator | Entrepreneur | Mental Health Advocate at Mosaic Media

    Haley Stern is a writer, content creator, entrepreneur & advocate specializing in business & health communications. Haley holds a Bachelor of Science, studying Public Communication & Community Entrepreneurship, and is an experienced freelance business writer working with business leaders to elevate their thought leadership platforms through her content creation business, Mosaic Media. She is trained in journalism, serving as a features staff writer at her college's student newspaper, and has had her writing published in The Mighty, Unwritten Magazine, HerCampus, 60 Seconds Magazine & The Movie Network, among other platforms. Additionally, Haley is a mental health advocate, most recently working as Communications Director for Compassionately Evolved Consciousness.

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

