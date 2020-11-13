Food and Yoga for boost immunity

There’s so many factors which boosts you immunity, and one of those is food and Supplement, make sure getting enough nutrition for you body so it can protect you from any virus through immunity, We suggest you that you must consult to your doctor before you change your diet.

1 -Vitamin D – Vitamin D is known to enhance the function of immune cells, that protect your body against pathogens, (1)

5 food to boost your vitamin D –

Yogurt

Mushrooms

Tofu

Eggs

Milk

2- Vitamin C –Vitamin C deficiency results in impaired immunity and higher susceptibility to infections (2), And your body can not make vitamin c, it must come from food.

5 food to boost your Vitamin c –

Orange

mango

Papaya

Pineapple

Broccoli

3- zinc – Zinc keeps the immune system strong, helps heal wounds, and supports normal growth.(3)

5 best food to boost zinc –

Hemp seeds

Lentils

Firm tofu

Low fat yogurt

Oat meal.

4- Garlic and Turmeric – turmeric helps up in boosting up the immunity and helps to fight against viral replication. Reduces Inflammation – turmeric suppresses various inflammatory molecules which are responsible for the causes of the damage by viruses. It helps to reduce symptoms and provides relief.

Garlic has been used as an antiseptic, antibacterial, and anti fungal agent. It may help the body resist or destroy viruses and other microorganisms. It does this by boosting the immune system. Garlic is also claimed to fight infections.

How Physical activity boost our immunity –

Any physical activity is the source of good health, We must understand as we do physical activities it improves the blood circulation in our whole body, which is also cause of increased body temperature and prevent our body from bacteria, it also cause a change inWBC (white blood cells) and antibodies, because of this WBC circulation becomes fast and which helps to detect any kind of issues fast.

5 Best Yoga poses to Boost Immunity –

Headstand ( sirsasana )

Downward facing dog (Adho mukha svan asana)

Upward facing dog (urdhva mukha svan asana)

Camel pose ( ustra asana )

Mountain pose ( Tadasana)

Best pranayama for immunity system –

Ujjayi pranayama

Kapalbhati

Nadishodhana

Bhastrika

Suryabhedi

