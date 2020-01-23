Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Following our passion is the path to fulfillment

How to stop working for a paycheck and start doing something that matters, leaves the world a better place, and makes you feel amazing in the process.

By

The old system of working for a living and living for the weekend is becoming unsustainable for humanity.  As we continue to see the rise in mental health disorders and stress related conditions and diseases the red flag is raised that something has to change.  

But what?

The stress and pressure of finding a good job, being financially stable, managing the bills and all of our daily responsibilities can be a lot to shoulder.  But when you add on the feelings of discontentment, resentment, boredom, and pressure that can come from working in a job that doesn’t meet any of our intrinsic needs we can be left feeling hopeless, heartless, and unfulfilled.

These feelings often bleed into the other areas of our life, affecting our relationships and our ability to successfully parent our children.  They can lead to unhealthy eating patterns, lack of physical motivation, financial irresponsibility and serious health conditions both physically and mentally.

Left unattended there can be dire consequences.

But why?

Why is it that we need our careers to also meet our intrinsic need to do something meaningful, make a difference in the world, and feel like we’ve created something worthwhile?  Shouldn’t the ability to meet our external needs (like paying bills and buying food) be enough?

While many of us were raised to believe in the value of hard work and earning a decent wage it’s just not enough for everyone.

Many of us are hardwired, either from birth or through experience, to need to feel like we’ve done a good job at something that matters.  And left unfulfilled we will spiral downwards.

If we feel unfulfilled in our current career what can we do?

The first step is to know what you are passionate about.  What are the things that light you up, set your soul on fire?  What are the things you would do even if you weren’t getting paid for them?  It might be things you haven’t done since you were a kid.  It might be things you do every weekend.  

There will be more than one.

Make a list.  

Then ask yourself what things are easy for you.  What comes naturally to you?  What skills do you have? What do you do so easily you might not even think to write them down because they are that easy?  Ask your friends and family this question if you’re stuck.

Compare the lists.  There will be overlap and commonalities between the two.

Now that you know where your zone of genius and happiness lies you can start to explore what you might want to do with these professionally.

Do some research.  Ask around.  Play with the possibilities.  How can you use what you have in a way that would make you money?  Maybe it’s a new business venture, a career change, or simply an adjustment to the way you work in your current field.

To be clear this doesn’t mean you have to quit your current job right away and do a complete one eighty, although that might be exactly what you decide.  There are no one size fits all answers here.  This is a journey of self discovery that no one can do for you.

Be curious.  Have fun.  Enjoy.

And know that you absolutely can have both financial stability and a sense of purpose.

    Erica Lester, Life & Business Coach, Quantum Healer at Erica Lester Global

    Erica Lester is a life and business coach, quantum healer, avid motorcycle rider, proud mom (of both two amazing adult humans and a spoiled pup son) and happy wife obsessed with helping humanity awaken to their true power.  She is an activation catalyst who guides individuals through shedding layers of limitation, tapping into their purpose, and embodying the truth of who they are. Because when we fully remember who we are we tap into a life of fun, freedom, abundance, play and expansion beyond our wildest dreams while doing our part to make a difference.

    With a 20 year background in successful product development managing multi-million dollar projects through her consulting business Erica realized that while she was “successful” she wasn’t fulfilled.  Turning her work life on it’s head she was determined to find her true calling in life. As it turns out that calling was to help others find their purpose and create income through fulfilling their souls mission.  Erica now utilizes all of her skills, knowledge, and experience to do exactly that, helping others create the income, impact, and life experience that feels truly aligned to their desires.

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    //

    Working on Labor Day? Six Signs Job Burnout is Making You Unhealthy

    by Joyce Knestrick
    Westend61/Getty Images
    Well-Being//

    Is it Okay to Walk Away From Your Career for the Sake of Your Mental Health?

    by Reina Gattuso
    stress inside and out
    Community//

    Stress Inside and Out, and Why Meditation Can Help.

    by Will Williams

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.