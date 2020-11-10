Focusing on Leadership Development

Leadership has a huge effect on corporations. Many baby-boomers hold top positions in many companies. As they retire, their employers will need a strong bench of talent to replace them. Nurturing leadership should be a high priority for any corporation. If the sale of a business is a goal, there will be a strong discount applied if it lacks effective management outside of the founder. Businesses that don’t support and develop their executives will simply lose them to their competitors, which will hurt growth. There are several ways a company can develop its leadership.

According to recent statistics, 56% of workers are disengaged at work. While that is an alarming figure, that is an opportunity for a well-run business to vault over the competition. Imagine how much more effective your company would be if that number was cut in half?

Effective leadership is the second top reason for employee satisfaction. Previously, many companies only on developing leadership at senior levels. Today a company must develop all employees with potential.

Good Environment

Today’s leaders are attracted to the same things: a strong chance for promotion, meaningful and enjoyable work, an entrepreneurial culture, and access to higher-ups. They’re great for learning and career development. Many of these positive attributes can be nurtured from top leadership. A sleepy and nepotistic business will not attract many power players to its team.

Professional Coaches

Many top companies offer leadership coaching to recent hires. Topics can include anything from conflict management to teamwork to client interaction. Although costly, unfortunately, many people do not learn the necessary skills while in college. Offering this benefit will not only benefit your company but also make it stand out from the competition.

Performance Review

Have at least annual reviews at your business (many offer it more frequently.) Employees are often hungry for feedback. During feedback, workers can be complimented on what they’re doing right while also informed on what they can improve. These regular conversations are often very positive, with both sides benefiting.

Mentoring

Good corporate environments encourage mentoring. They need to be voluntary to properly work, but the benefits are obvious. They can help mentees navigate internal structures and personalities. Sensitive topics can be discussed privately. The relationship can often last an entire career.

With baby-boomers retiring, companies must develop their leadership ranks. Follow these strategies, you can ensure you have a deep bench.

Originally published on javierinclan.com