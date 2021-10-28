Contributor Log In
Focus on impact, freedom and dreams, and you will receive all the money, time and energy you need.

Too many entrepreneurs, business leaders and owners are not... …making the impact they hoped, …living with the freedom they desire, …realizing their dreams.

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
This is because, when you say you need more…

 Money

  • You don’t have a reliable strategy to position yourself purposefully, authentically, and with love, in the hearts of people you wish to serve.
  • You lack a predictable plan to publish your creations, writing, video, audio, books, papers, blogs, messages, and services to fulfill, attract and engage people who will change your life.
  • You’re using random tactics and tools to promote the benefits that all of your stakeholders will realize when they perceive you are someone who can help.

 When you understand this:

Your IMPACT, will grow your happiness. Money and profit will follow.

Time

  • You lack processes to give you leverage to live in your center of creativity.
  • You have no systems in place that allow you to scale to impact more lives.
  • You don’t have the best people in your life to share in your dreams and give you freedom.

 When you understand this:

Your FREEDOM will be realized as calm, through your understanding of the power of people, processes, and systems in your life.

Energy

  • You haven’t invested in the personal development to become mentally, physically, and emotionally well.
  • You lack professional knowledge, skills, understanding and mentorship to differentiate your unique self.
  • You aren’t realizing your philanthropic potential because you lack a big impact giving guide to live purposefully.

 When you understand this:

Your DREAMS will be bigger and filled with love. You will make a cosmic ripple!

Living your Grow Get Give life is the key to realizing your dreams, getting your freedom and making your impact. 

We are holding our #TotalQuantumImpact 3 hour session Nov 8th to help you, because we know it all starts with our dreams. 

https://www.mikeskrypnek.com/product-page/total-quantum-impact-process-one-day-group-training

    Mike Skrypnek, Entrepreneur coach, eigth time international best selling author and keynote speaker at Grow Get Give Coaching

    Mike's the catalyst that ignites your passion and sets off a cosmic ripple effect. The multiplier of entrepreneurial success extends through generations.

    🚀Dream bigger
    🏖Live w/more freedom
    ❤Realize your big impact

    When you focus on your impact, freedom & dreams, you will receive all the money, time & energy you need. Read the article here: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/focus-impact-freedom-dreams-you-receive-all-money-time-mike-skrypnek

    Worldwide, a few of Mike's PURPOSE-DRIVEN clients include: CEO of a nat'l financial services firm, stunt person in major TV & film, Owner of premium exec. wellness concierge, CEO of global private jet business, Owner of FinTech company, world famous touring Rockstar, helicopter pilot & adventure tour company Owner, Non-Profit expert, Investment Banker, luxury wellness clinic Owner, CEO/Founder of ~$1B logistics co. & more.

    Mike can help you if you value:

    💲 2 decades of investment, finance & business knowledge, learned thru experience, academics & from the mouths of Nobel Prize winners.

    💲Profound understanding of values-based estate planning strategies gained from a decade of diving into complex personal & business scenarios w/HNW clients & top notch tax accountants, lawyers & planners.

    🤲A decade of philanthropic legacy counselling. Author of bestselling books on giving. Consultant to some of Canada's most important charities.

    🎤A public speaker inspiring thousands of people through storytelling & "edutainment" to connect their purpose w/passion to make their impact.

    🎤Former radio personality, & guest of over three dozen podcasts sharing insights, humor & inspiration.

    📚 8 time published int'l bestselling author of books on giving & business.

    👨‍🎓Lifelong student & investor in personal development through courses, training, networks, mentors & business coaches.

    👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Father & husband simply trying to get better every day, knowing that our legacy will be realized through the lives of our children & through generations beyond.

    👨‍🎓 Kinesiology grad w/a deep understanding of the physical health & wellness necessary to enjoy a robust life.

    💫 Person w/the IQ & EQ to connect the most complex information in plain spoken, understandable terms.

    📚The sage who will pass on the most important wisdom learned from those who had successfully gone before.

    Every Grow Get Give Coaching journey begins with your dreams.
    The Total Quantum Impact process is our 1st step. Learn more:
    https://www.mikeskrypnek.com/total-quantum-impact

    Start living your www.GROWGETGIVE.com life today!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

