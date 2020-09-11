Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Stories From the Walmart Community//

Florida’s Ronald Allen: “Now, instead of thinking ‘What’s on T.V.?’, I’m thinking, ‘What can I do outside?’”

Since starting the Thrive ZP Challenge, I have lost almost 30 pounds.

By

I heard about the Thrive ZP Challenge from my co-worker, Christina Lawson. She went through a Challenge and recommended I sign up. My wife was already doing a step challenge through work, so I thought, “Why not do something, too?” I started by moving my body more. I was already doing the step challenge and getting 10,000 steps a day with my wife; sometimes I even get 25,000 with all the walking I do at work. We also started riding bikes, kayaking, and hiking. When I first started biking, I’d be sweating and breathing hard. Now I can easily breathe through my nose, and I’m not huffing and puffing. Before, I used to get home from work and stay up late watching T.V. and eating popcorn. I’d wake up feeling groggy with no desire to get out to kayak, bike, or hike. Now I’m going to sleep at a good time and can’t wait to get outside.

  • Since starting the Thrive ZP Challenge, I have lost almost 30 pounds.
  • Cutting out soda has reduced my caloric intake by 600 calories a day.
  • I’m making sure to get eight hours of sleep every night. 
  • Going forward, I want to focus on making Better Food Choices and eating more protein.

I’m definitely feeling more grateful. I lost my mom to cancer in December. It was very tough, but I’m feeling grateful for my health and looking forward to taking better care of myself. I’m making Better Choices like drinking sparkling water instead of soda. I used to drink about four Mountain Dew sodas a day — I think it’s what kept me on the couch. I’ve been having to tuck my belt in another loop, because I’m losing weight. I’m down two pants sizes and I’m just so happy. 

Ronald Allen, Neighborhood Market #5255; Tampa, FL; Thrive ZP Challenge Florida $5K Winner

Through the Thrive ZP Challenge, our community is making better, healthier choices, seeing big results, and winning big.Stories from past winners, such as Ronald Allen, prove that every individual has the power to transform their life every day through a combination of small, healthier choices and peer-to-peer inspiration.

    Thrive ZP

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Stories From the Walmart Community//

    Muskegon’s Justin Pelham: “You Don’t Realize That All the Choices You Make Each Day Carry Momentum”

    by Justin Pelham
    Stories From the Walmart Community//

    Florida’s Allen Rodon Finds Ways to Work Out Even When His Job Keeps Him on the Road

    by Allen Rodon
    Stories From the Walmart Community//

    Florida’s Stephen Taylor: “When I first started, I would look in the mirror and I didn’t like what I saw. Now, I’m slim and trim.”

    by Stephen Taylor

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.