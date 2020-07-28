As the people lead at my local Neighborhood Market, I’m the first person associates see when they come in for interviews or orientation. I felt self-conscious about the way I looked and wanted to represent myself and the company better. I finally said, “Enough is enough, I have to do something,” and tried the Thrive ZP Challenge. I was pre-diabetic and wanted to set a better example for my 9-year-old son, husband, and co-workers. I’ve changed my life and it feels amazing. I’m just shy of falling into the “healthy” BMI category and no longer feel pain in my legs, back, or sciatic nerve, which often woke me up at night.

I’ve lost 100 pounds since starting my Thrive ZP journey.

Cooking at home and bringing lunch to work has allowed my family to save $150 a week.

It’s been almost a full year since I’ve cut soda from my diet.

I’m getting out for walks for 30-45 minutes each day.

During this Thrive with ZP journey, I’ve started talking to a therapist and have realized I am addicted to food. If I was stressed out at work, I would grab my wallet and find something to eat. Now, food has become a positive force in my life. My family and I used to get fast food about six times a week. Now we work together to write a grocery list and plan our meals. Everyone gets to pick one treat, but we stick to items on the list — no extra items or bags of chips. That way, we stay in our budget and buy healthy options. I’m inspiring my associates to be healthier and share my story with them. You never know what someone is going through. If I can help and encourage just one person, that’s all that matters to me. I’ve kept a positive stance through this process and want to set that example for others.

Through the Thrive ZP Challenge, our community is making better, healthier choices, seeing big results, and winning big.

Stories from past winners, such as Ebony Baret, prove that every individual has the power to transform their life every day through a combination of small, healthier choices and peer-to-peer inspiration.