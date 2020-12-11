Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Flicking the Relaxation Switch

Stress makes us feel out of control. It hijacks our ability to think clearly, to act calmly. And as your state of mind determines your results, being in a state of stress is detrimental to you and to your business. But how would the quality of your life and the success of your business improve if you could learn how to switch from stressed to relaxed anytime, anywhere?

When you decided to run your own business, you signed up for levels of stress you probably weren’t quite prepared for. Or more correctly, levels of stress that your brain wasn’t prepared for. On top of that your personal life gets increasingly overloaded with responsibilities and commitments each year, not to mention your own goals and desires you want to make happen within your lifetime. And so it all builds up.

It’s no surprise then, that we turn to the many different methods promising us an opportunity to chill out, as we look for the tools and techniques to help lower stress levels and increase the feeling of being in control. For some it’s the gym, or a yoga class, for others it might be the instant satisfaction of an addictive behaviour. What usually happens though, is that you try one and it gives you some relief, but nothing fundamentally changes. It helps for the duration of the class or purchase or whatever it is you chose, and maybe a few golden hours afterwards, but you wake up in the morning with all the same uncomfortable feelings.

Instead, what you really want to be able to do, is to find a way to experience that sensation of complete relaxation right where you are, right when you choose it. You need to learn how to achieve this state yourself, on your own, so that you can see that you have the power within you.

RELAXATION IS A RESOURCE

What if I told you that you already have a well of relaxation within you, and the only problem is that you don’t know how to draw from it?

Relaxation is a natural resource state that we are born with, just like happiness, inner peace, confidence and optimism. Unfortunately, we often forget how to access them and with lack of practice we then lose the ability. And because we spend far too much time accessing other resource states such as stress, rejection, and fear, it becomes harder and harder to tap into our positive resource states.

Harder, but not impossible. And you can start right now.

Drawing from the Well

I’m going to assume that you have had at least one experience in your life where you have felt completely relaxed? One moment that you could think about where you remember that you felt peaceful and content. Think about that now, a time when you’ve felt truly relaxed. You might need to close your eyes and let your memory search through some different experiences you’ve had to find the right one. Maybe a particularly peaceful holiday, or perhaps you feel that when you do your hobby, or that moment when you sit down in your comfiest chair at the end of the day and let out a deep sigh.

There. That feeling.

If you played along with me there, you got it. Just by thinking about it. It might be just a little feeling, but it’s there. You weren’t actually back on that beach in Bermuda, or snuggled up on your sofa at home, but for a moment it felt like it did when you were.

You generated that feeling for yourself, from within. You accessed your innate resource of feeling relaxed.

And what’s brilliant about having just that little experience there, is that you have learned that you can enter that state by choice. And from that little experience of it, you can begin to train your brain to spend longer and longer there, by choice.

Because, you see, you could spend years going to yoga classes, treating yourself to spa days, going on expensive holidays to beautiful locations, but the truth is, you already have it within you.

If you want to work on this yourself, then it’s that simple. Spend a few seconds at first, then build up to a few minutes, or fully reliving that relaxing moment. Experience it again with all your senses of sight, sound, touch and even taste.


Or you can let me help you to develop that shortcut access to your inner resource states so that you can and maintain it for longer and make it even easier to access whenever and wherever you need it.

Victoria Ward has successfully developed and offered professional training to her clients to access their own inner potential. Teaching tools and techniques and working with the subconscious to reach a state of relaxation regardless of the situation. Victoria-ward.com

    Victoria Ward

    Victoria Ward, Hypnosis Expert and Coach DipCHyp, HPD, MNLP at Victoria Ward Coaching & Therapy

    Victoria Ward is a coach and therapist for business owners and entrepreneurs. Her realm of expertise is the subconscious, her superpowers are hypnotherapy, NLP and coaching techniques. With skill and intuition, she helps her clients to make lasting inner changes that create radical external results. Formerly running her practice from London's prestigious Harley Street, she now works online and from her home in the beautiful north Essex countryside. Find out more about Victoria's work at http://www.victoria-ward.com and http://www.victoriawardhypnotherapy.com

