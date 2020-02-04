Five ways to show gratitude everyday

“Piglet noticed that even though he had a very small heart, it could hold a rather large amount of gratitude.” — A.A. Milne, Winnie-the-Pooh

Gratitude allows us to be thankful for the experiences we have had. Sharing your gratitude with others is important. When good things happen in any endeavor, you must acknowledge them and then share those successes with your colleagues, family, and friends. Being openly grateful and expressing it can be challenging for some, and I think business leaders find it extremely challenging. Some people perceive expressing thanks as giving up control and revealing vulnerability – not something a leader wants to reveal.

However, sharing gratitude connects you with people and attracts them. They see you as giving and helpful. So express it whenever you can.

What makes it so special is how it feels to receive the true gratitude of someone who expresses it from their very inner core. Here are five things you can do every day to show gratitude:

1. Say thank you — this small phrase packs a ton of meaning. A simple thank you to anyone who has offered themselves in any way to you deserves this much. You deserve to share your appreciation for them.

2. Thank your family — every day you share with your family (parents, spouse, partner, children, grandparents, etc.) just how much they matter to your life. Thank them for their unconditional love and share yours.

3. Acknowledge those who help — making a point of showing your gratitude for the work someone does is important to them. Additionally, sharing your appreciation with their peers or social networks is a compliment of gratitude that will lift them up in the eyes and minds of others.

4. Focus on the joys of what you have accomplished — remind yourself daily of the things you have done to get where you are. Be grateful that you have accomplished a life of experiences that have shaped who you are. The things you view as minor or simply a part of your life could be considered tremendous accomplishments. Give yourself the gratitude of a job well done.

5. Be grateful for the challenges that lie ahead — embracing life’s challenges and not shying away from them emboldens you to succeed. Opportunities on the horizon help you grow, learn, and expand the fullness of your life.