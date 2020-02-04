Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Five ways to show gratitude everyday

Sharing gratitude connects you with people and attracts them.

By

“Piglet noticed that even though he had a very small heart, it could hold a rather large amount of gratitude.” — A.A. Milne, Winnie-the-Pooh

Gratitude allows us to be thankful for the experiences we have had. Sharing your gratitude with others is important. When good things happen in any endeavor, you must acknowledge them and then share those successes with your colleagues, family, and friends. Being openly grateful and expressing it can be challenging for some, and I think business leaders find it extremely challenging. Some people perceive expressing thanks as giving up control and revealing vulnerability – not something a leader wants to reveal.

However, sharing gratitude connects you with people and attracts them. They see you as giving and helpful. So express it whenever you can.

What makes it so special is how it feels to receive the true gratitude of someone who expresses it from their very inner core. Here are five things you can do every day to show gratitude:

1.  Say thank you — this small phrase packs a ton of meaning. A simple thank you to anyone who has offered themselves in any way to you deserves this much. You deserve to share your appreciation for them.

2.  Thank your family — every day you share with your family (parents, spouse, partner, children, grandparents, etc.) just how much they matter to your life. Thank them for their unconditional love and share yours.

3.  Acknowledge those who help — making a point of showing your gratitude for the work someone does is important to them. Additionally, sharing your appreciation with their peers or social networks is a compliment of gratitude that will lift them up in the eyes and minds of others.

4.  Focus on the joys of what you have accomplished — remind yourself daily of the things you have done to get where you are. Be grateful that you have accomplished a life of experiences that have shaped who you are. The things you view as minor or simply a part of your life could be considered tremendous accomplishments. Give yourself the gratitude of a job well done.

5.  Be grateful for the challenges that lie ahead — embracing life’s challenges and not shying away from them emboldens you to succeed. Opportunities on the horizon help you grow, learn, and expand the fullness of your life.

Mike Skrypnek, Entrepreneur coach, five time author and international speaker at Grow Get Give Coaching

PROVEN SUCCESS

​Mike is an accomplished five time author and recognized as Canada’s leading authority and business coach for entrepreneurial and personal GROWTH, showing people how to GET freedom for their lives and families and helping families GIVE back to their community and causes that matter most to them.

He has delivered motivating presentations, and shared his GROW, GET, GIVE philosophy with thousands of entrepreneurs, business owners, advisors, charities and the millionaire businessperson next door.

IMPACT MINDSET

For his own BIG IMPACT he helped guide entrepreneurs and affluent families redirect $12.5 million in Big Impact Giving to charitable causes since 2012 and knows entrepreneurs will help grow this to over $100 million in the next decade.

GENEROUS WISDOM

Mike understands how to differentiate and succeed. He has shared his insights and knowledge of sales and marketing with hundreds of passionate entrepreneurs to gain top of mind positioning with their prospective customers and GROW their own unique business. Mike can teach anyone how to manage their time and their talent better to GET more freedom to enjoy their lives and their family.

Life without passion and purpose is a life wasted.

His new book, Entrepreneur Secrets to a Grow Get Give Life, is the perfect guide to show you how to GROW your business, GET more freedom and GIVE back for big impact personally and through your business.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Wisdom//

Once More, with Feeling: How Gratitude Keeps on Giving

by Michele M. Tugade, Ph.D.
Purpose//

Expressing Thanks Is About More Than Manners

by BJ Jones
Community//

10 Ways to Teach Children Gratitude

by Is This Normal

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.