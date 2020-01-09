Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Five Ways to Build Your Professional Network

Kelly Hoggan provides tips on how you can build your network.

Your career depends on your skills and experience, but networking is a part that you can’t afford to do without. Having a well connected professional network can help build and further your career.

network is a supportive connection, with people who have skills, experiences and professional connections that can benefit themselves and others. Forming a connection with other professionals can give you guidance and support as you navigate your professional career.

While having the support of other professionals is beneficial, you must also bring something to offer those you connect with. You have skills and experience, even if you are new to your field. This will make you a valuable part of your network.

Just as important as having a network is how to build those professional relationships. Your networking strategy can include online networking or in-person meetings, as both are equally valuable.

Online

Social Media

You will find that many professionals have profiles on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. There are also professional groups on Facebook and Linked In. By creating a professional social media profile, you can attract other professionals in your field.

Forums and Discussion Boards

A quick Google search can give you forums or discussion boards for your field, like. LinkedIn is a good example because there are many individuals who connect and discuss their career field. You can ask questions or find information posted by the members by doing a quick search.

In Person

Reach Out to Established Connections

You can leverage your current contacts to meet people who are in your field. Chances are your friends and family members know someone who you could connect with. Visiting community establishments that you are already a part of can also lead to meeting potential connections.

Join a Local Organization

If you ask around or search online, you’ll find that there are many professional organizations in your area that offers an opportunity to meet new people. A good start is your alumni association or the career office at your current or former university.

Attend Networking Events in Your Area

Community websites and platforms like Facebook have listings of local events. You can also ask around to learn about upcoming events in your area. Whether it’s a local bar, coffee shop, your church or library, there are events held for professionals to connect.

Your network is the key to new opportunities. As your network grows, you will get to know professionals who know people who are hiring or who can get you in the door to that job you’ve been eyeing.

Kelly Hoggan resides in Washington D.C. and is the founder of H4 Solutions, a business which provides aviation security consulting services. With a career spanning nearly three decades in aviation security, operations, and technology, Kelly has been able to utilize that leadership experience to advise clients in the transportation section focusing on aviation security and aviation operations.

This piece was originally published on KellyHoggan.com.

Kelly Hoggan, Principal Officer at H4 Solutions

For more than thirty years, Kelly Hoggan has led a successful career in the field of aviation security. Presently, he is the Founder and Principal Officer at H4 Solutions, a consulting firm devoted to providing solutions and insights to individuals and businesses in the aviation industry. Kelly Hoggan’s expertise comes from decades in the aviation security industry, and with every client, Kelly strives to offer insightful, productive guidance to ensure his clients are satisfied and well-advised.

From a young age, Kelly Hoggan knew he wanted to be involved in aviation, and with parents who worked in government positions, Kelly found aviation security to be of particular interest. Since then, he has worked to develop his skills to best serve his clients. From learning the ins and outs of the aviation industry to establishing strong connections with others in the field, Kelly Hoggan is dedicated to expanding his own knowledge to best support security initiatives and the health of his clients’ businesses.

Kelly Hoggan understands the need for continuous improvement from a business standpoint, especially in the aviation security industry. With an increasing number of cyber threats, airports and other aviation institutions must be willing to increase efforts toward cybersecurity as well as physical security measures.

No matter what the challenge, Kelly Hoggan rises to face it head-on. He enjoys helping others find solutions, and with his experience and expertise, he often finds success in this endeavor. You can learn more about Kelly Hoggan by visiting his website.

