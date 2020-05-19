Five ways to add mindfulness to your wedding planning

In these days of uncertainty, 24 hour news, social media, and social isolation, it’s important to show awareness of our thoughts and actions and not just react impulsively to the things happening around, or judge the actions of others when we don’t know why someone is acting a particular way.

If you have had your wedding cancelled or postponed, you may be feeling anxious and stressed. Now might be a great time to bring in the practice of mindfulness and get some calmness into your plans.

Image by Shahariar Lenin pixabay

What are the benefits of mindfulness?

There are many benefits to practising mindfulness, including reduced anxiety, lower stress, better sleep, better concentration, increased resilience, to name but a few.

You don’t need to be an expert in meditation, or a particular religion, to practice mindfulness.

Mindfulness quite simply is focusing your attention on one task at a time. A simple concept, but in our world of multi-tasking, and attention-grabbing social media, it can be difficult to remember to do.

Mindfully Planning Weddings

Weddings can often be a source of stress, anxiety, drama, conflict and expense. Emotions are high and it can be so easy to get swept into dramas over wedding issues and reacting to things which are said without thought. Try to approach your wedding day in a calm and mindful way. Cut out the drama, conflict and fear and instead feel happy and mindful as you take each moment and each emotion as it comes without judgement or creating a story about it.

Photo by Ollievision

Here are five ways to practice mindfulness during your wedding planning:

1) Listen. If your other half, in-laws, bridesmaids, have something to say, take time to properly listen. Don’t feel you should instantly dismiss an idea or their concerns. If you can listen without getting defensive or trying to get your own point across you might discover something you need to know or what you might initially think they were saying isn’t actually what they are saying.

2) Try to limit your time spent scrolling through Instagram or Pinterest looking at weddings or getting caught up in drama going on in Facebook groups. If there is something specific you need to research focus on that one thing and try not to get sucked into an Instagram rabbit hole and lose track of time.

3) Don’t create stories with your thoughts. If a friend suddenly can’t make your wedding, don’t make up a story about why you think they aren’t coming. Or make a big song and dance about changing the seating plan. Just accept this and carry on. It’s a much more mindful and peaceful in the run up to your wedding day.

4) Breath. Before making a decision on any expensive purchase take a moment to pause and breathe. Sit with the thoughts and feelings of the choice you are about to make. How does it make you feel? Do you still think it is the right choice? If so, then proceed.

5) On your wedding day – slow down. Don’t rush down the aisle. Take in everything around you and notice your family and friends, the music, the look on your partners face as you get near. Be fully present in the moment.

And remember: If you can keep your head while all those around you are losing theirs, you’ll be a wedding planner my friend.

Hazel Walshaw – Mindful Wedding Coach