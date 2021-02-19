Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Five Things You Should Do At The Start Of Your Day To Be More Productive

If you’re unsatisfied with the amount of work you get done each day, changing your morning routine may be the answer. Studies have shown that people are most productive in the morning hours, so you should adjust your routine to take advantage of that morning energy. Additionally, these tips can help you get the most out of every morning.

Awaken One Hour Early

You can boost your productivity by waking up an hour earlier each morning. While an extra hour might not seem like much extra time, you’ll be surprised how much you can get done with that extra hour. It will leave you time to go for a workout, engage in relaxation exercises, or answer your messages. 

Start With a Positive Thought

You can enjoy a more productive day with a more positive mindset when you make a conscious effort to think positively. Start each day with a positive or happy thought and repeat it to yourself each time you catch yourself having a negative thought.

Drink Water With Lemon

Starting the day with a glass of water gives your organs a jumpstart and hydrates the body. The lemon will help by boosting kidney and liver function, while delivering essential antioxidants into the blood supply. Since antioxidants fight free radicals, this process is essential in helping the immune system fight off cancer and other diseases. 

Enjoy the Sunshine

Whether you go for a run before work or walk to work, getting some sun the first thing in the morning is essential for a couple of reasons. First, the sun’s rays aren’t as harsh in the morning, which means you can safely get the exposure you need for your body to build up vitamin D. Additionally, sun exposure in the morning resets your biological clock. This ensures your body keeps accurate time to prevent sleep disturbances at night.

Eat a Healthy Breakfast

Choosing natural foods that are rich in whole grains, healthy fats, and lean protein will give you the nutrients and fiber you need to maintain a steady flow of energy. The nutrients help keep energy levels moderate, while the fiber helps by controlling your cravings during the day.

By following these tips, you’ll have more energy throughout each day and even in the late afternoon hours. Following a healthier routine will help you awaken energized and ready for a new and more productive day.

    Ross Burack, Director of Retail/Office Leasing & Sales at Winick Realty, LLC

    From New York City, NY, Ross Burack works hard as a commercial real estate agent who strives to find the right options for his retail clients. Property owners go to Ross when they need help marketing to businesses that meet their requirements. Businesses go to Ross for help expanding into new territories and negotiating lease terms. Ross has over 11 years of experience in the commercial real estate sector, making him a great partner for marketing a property or finding the right storefront. Ross always looks for the best possible option and will not rest until his clients are happy with the results he gives them.

