FIVE steps to create and bring Vision to Fruition

As I binge watched both seasons of Mandalorian over the holidays, I was struck by one thing – how a clear vision helps you find a path even when you don’t have a defined path.

As The Mandalorian made his way around the galaxy with ‘ baby Yoda’ ( not giving anything away in case you haven’t watched it yet) I noticed that he used

FIVE steps to create and bring his vision to fruition.

Desire Purpose Clarity Intuition Action

This is what differentiates a ‘Visionary’ from others, does it not? Visionaries are ready to craft their own path when there is no path. You may not know how to get there, but you have a deep desire for the goal which is fueled by purpose.

Deep desire combined with purpose brings clarity. When you tap into your intuition from a place of clarity, it becomes easy to take aligned actions. When you take aligned actions, powerful results are inevitable, right !

You may already have noticed that most people around you are just sleepwalking through life. They are just trying to get by, just survive. If you look closely, you may realize that it’s because they don’t have a vision and / or don’t believe that they can have what they want, which are nothing but beliefs.

I have a unique way of creating a vision using these five steps by bringing awareness to beliefs, tapping into inner wisdom and taking aligned actions. These three foundational pillars – Neuropsychology, Energy and Wisdom ( N.E.W You Blueprint ) are the reason my clients get the results that they are looking for.

In my latest podcast episode # 44 “Vision for a Breakthrough Successful Year”, I have shared my unique ways to create the vision for a successful 2021. I invite you to listen, take notes and also, the most important step – taking actions to create the vision board.

Without actions, manifestation can’t happen, correct?

I do this every year and till date, I have manifested everything on my vision board.

The fact that you’re reading this tells me that you want more, you’re ready for that next level. You’re a visionary with a vision in mind, even if you don’t have a clear path.

So, take some time and write down your vision for this year. This is vital that you do that. Not later, now. You may have already seen instances in your life when you have said that you will do something later, right?

