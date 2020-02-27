Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Five Lifestyle Changes To Increase Your Productivity

Productivity isn't a switch which you can turn on/off at will

By
Five Lifestyle Changes To Increase Your Productivity
Nick Youngson CC BY-SA 3.0 Alpha Stock Images

How can we do more work without burning ourselves out? Most of us grapple with this question but cannot seem to come up with an answer. What we don’t realize is that productivity isn’t like a switch, which we can turn on/off at our convenience.

Instead, if we want to achieve more in less time, some lifestyle changes could help us make more productive. Provided we implement them in our lives, these minor-looking changes might make us prolific beyond our wildest imaginations.

Here are five lifestyle changes using which you can increase your productivity:

1.  Plan the night before

Before ending your day, reflect what you pulled off today and what you want to sort out tomorrow. Waking up knowing that you have planned your day in advance immediately increases your productivity levels as you’re more focused.

2.  Move your body at work

Research has shown that lunchtime exercise increases work stamina and help productivity skyrocket. Plan your lunch at the nearest park by taking a short walk to it or do some simple stretches during your break to make the most of your productivity.

3.  Meditate and reflect

Studies shared on Sciencedaily.com have found that meditation leaves the mind with less stress and more concentration. To achieve these results, spend at least five minutes of your morning in quiet reflection. Take long, deep breaths and focus on nothing but your breathing.

4.  Sleep deeper and longer

According to a study carried out by researchers at Harvard Medical School, blue light emitting from most of our smartphones tends to disturb our sleep patterns. Without electronics near your bed, you have a better and deeper sleep that automatically improves your productivity. Therefore, before you go to bed, put your phone on the phone charger station.

5.  Put your smartphone away

You have two choices: don’t miss any notification that appears on your smartphone’s screen or put your smartphone on the charging station for phones and see your productivity soar. Therefore, when you’re about to get busy, put your smartphone away.

Jessica Gonzalez

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Unplug & Recharge//

Small Changes in My Habits That Improved my Productivity

by Suddan
10 productivity tips to help you be more productive and achieve more in less time by Mark Pettit
Community//

10 Productivity Tips to Achieve More in Less Time

by Mark Pettit
Community//

7 Things That Kill Your Marketing Team Productivity (And What To Do About It)

by Thibaud Clement

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.