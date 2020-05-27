Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Five Education Entrepreneurs Giving Back During COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has drastically affected the lives of people around the world, rendering millions of people jobless and as well as businesses of all sizes struggling to stay alive. But beyond the bad news are inspiring stories of kind acts from individuals and organizations doing their best to help those whose lives have been […]

By

The COVID-19 pandemic has drastically affected the lives of people around the world, rendering millions of people jobless and as well as businesses of all sizes struggling to stay alive. But beyond the bad news are inspiring stories of kind acts from individuals and organizations doing their best to help those whose lives have been affected by the pandemic.

Knowledge is also a resource that has been so generously given during this time—many online learning providers have also offered free courses, webinars, and knowledge-sharing opportunities.

Here, we shed a light on entrepreneurs and their businesses, offering free learning opportunities to those who have been directly impacted by the crisis, and struggling. Through scholarships, discounts, and more, now is the time to for aspiring entrepreneurs to take their chance.

1. Jamie Joslin King

Slay Coach Jamie Joslin King, known for her business courses catered specifically for female entrepreneurs, is offering a pay-what-you-want program for her Pandemic Paycheck program to women who have been affected by the crisis and are unable to afford their courses.

The course includes lessons on cultivating the right mindset in the midst of a crisis, finding your niche and identifying the right target customer, setting up a digital platform for your business, generating sales, and managing day-to-day operations. Interested participants may submit an application on her official website.

2. $100 Million Academy

Dan Fleyshman, together with co-founders Joel Marion and Cody Sperber, are giving away one-year scholarships to $100 Million Academy for prospective students who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and cannot afford to pay the $100 monthly fee.

$100 Million Academy

The online business school connects students with a faculty of successful entrepreneurs who have breached the $100 million mark, and offers courses in sales, management, social media marketing, and branding.

3. Juni Learning

Vivian Chen, CEO and co-founder of Edtech startup Juni Learning, is donating $150,000 worth of tuition waivers to the families of healthcare frontliners, so that their children may avail of small group classes known as Juni Team Sessions. Each class includes a maximum of four students, allowing instructors to give individual attention to each child, while at the same time, encouraging collaboration.

For university students who might be looking for additional sources of income, Juni Learning is also actively seeking qualified instructors to teach on their platform with a competitive $20 per hour rate.

4. Britt Andreata

Dr. Britt Andreatta of Britt Andreatta Training Solutions is offering a self-paced course titled Free Change Quest™ Model for Individuals for free until June 30. The course discusses how individuals can successfully navigate their work and personal lives amidst global changes brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

5. Anthony Cole Training Group

Mark Trinkle, Chief Growth Officer of the Anthony Cole Training Group, has conducted a free webinar titled Unprecedented Times Call for Unprecedented Salespeople, which discusses the traits that great salespeople have mastered and used in the face of obstacles. The recorded webinar is available for viewing on YouTube.

    Heather DeSantis, CEO of Publicity For Good and Press Demand

    Heather DeSantis is a top millennial publicist and the CEO and Founder of Publicity for Good (PFG), a purpose-driven public relations firm.

    A Forbes 30 Under 30 Nominee and former Miss Ohio International, Heather attended The Fund for American Studies Institute of Philanthropy and Voluntary Services at Georgetown University in 2010, and began her public relations career in 2012, working with clients including Panera Bread and two former NFL players. She then established Publicity for Good in 2016 and now leads a team of 15 remotely from an Airstream while traveling around the United States. 

    Heather’s disruptive approach uses public relations not to push products, but to put the spotlight on a brand’s higher purpose and socially impactful activities. This principle has guided PFG in generating millions of earned media impressions for its clients, from over 3,000 media outlets and counting.

    Heather also founded Good Side News in early 2020, an online publication that aims to bring light to the positive side of life and current events amidst a global crisis.

    Heather has appeared as a speaker at SXSW, Docusign Momentum, and other industry conferences. She is also a contributor for Thrive Global, Kivo Daily, and Disrupt Magazine.

    Her entrepreneurial journey and nomadic way of life have been featured on major news outlets, including ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX, Entrepreneur, iHeart Media, Business Insider, MSN, and Inside Edition.

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    9 Successful Entrepreneurs on Their Best Advice for Small Business Owners

    by Heather DeSantis
    Alireza Kohany
    Community//

    5 Suggested Ways by Alireza Kohany That Entrepreneurs Can Rebound After a Crisis

    by Alireza Kohany
    A Self-Portrait, The Financial District, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Photographer: Ajani Charles
    Community//

    The Implications of The COVID-19 Pandemic

    by Ajani Charles (E-mail: [email protected], Instagram: @ajaniphoto)

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.