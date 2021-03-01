FITT Q&A: ANNE MAHLUM, RUNNER, ATHLETE, [SOLIDCORE]’S WOMAN IN CHARGE

“Recently, we caught up with Anne Mahlum, founder and CEO of [solidcore] about leadership, being Michelle Obama’s go-to trainer, and how a piece of her heart is reserved for tequila.”

WHERE DOES YOUR JOURNEY START?

I have always been an athlete — I love anything active. My whole life I have been a runner, completing marathons on every continent (I did Antarctica last March). It was my passion for running that led me to create Back on My Feet, a non-profit organization that changes the narrative around homelessness and aims to combat homelessness through the power of running, community support, and essential employment and housing resources.

After six years and growing it from a small running club of six men to a nationwide, 12-city, six-million-dollar organization, I decided I wanted to take on something new.

In 2012, I found a Pilates workout and thought I could make it harder, more effective, and more inclusive — so I did. In 2013, I opened the first [solidcore] studio in Adams Morgan and never looked back.

