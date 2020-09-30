Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Finding Your Leadership Style

There are many leadership styles that people try to embrace, but that doesn’t mean every type is a good fit for you or your business. In order to assess what type of leader you are, there are many factors to consider, such as your company culture, your team dynamic, your industry, and the size of […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

There are many leadership styles that people try to embrace, but that doesn’t mean every type is a good fit for you or your business. In order to assess what type of leader you are, there are many factors to consider, such as your company culture, your team dynamic, your industry, and the size of your business, to name just a few. Knowing as much as possible about the different leadership types and which ones fit you best will have an enormous impact on how you handle stress, make decisions, and interact with others. 

Looking inward is one way to start. Taking a personality test is a good way to initiate the process of figuring out your leadership style because it helps you discover what kind of natural leadership style you gravitate towards. After that, you can decide whether you need to adapt certain traits in order to be effective. Even without a formal assessment, you can make a list of all of the personality traits that you know, as well as your strengths and weaknesses. If, for example, communication is not your strongest suit, that is an area that you know needs focus. 

If you find it difficult to self-evaluate, there are ways to get other perspectives. Ask your coworkers, friends, and family what words they would use to describe you. Feedback from people you have previously led is a great way to get an honest assessment of what you’ve done in a favorable and not-so-favorable way. For some first-time leaders, delegating will be an entirely new concept. Just because you work well with peers, do not assume that means you will be an effective leader when it comes time to relinquish control of projects and trust team members.

Everyone is motivated by something. To find out what motivates you, picture yourself as a success years from now, and ask what that looks like, once you’ve achieved your long-term goals. Values are another great gauge of determining what you look for and expect in a team. It’s how you quantify success. There are many core values that are important to people, such as authenticity, courage, integrity, and respect. Both on a conscious and subconscious level, you will make decisions regarding your team and your company based on the values you hold closest to you. Keep this in mind while viewing the different leadership styles.

This article was originally published at: https://shaundallasdance.net/

    Shaun Dallas Dance, CEO at Infinite Enterprise Solutions

    Here to share his experience and knowledge, Shaun Dallas Dance is eager to provide his expertise to an audience that needs it. He is a Senior Executive and business consultant who has developed a diverse array of skills, including restructuring, strategic planning, relationship and partnership management, and more. His team has grown to include 8 members, and his portfolio includes clients across the US and Canada. These clients have had needs as disparate as cost-reduction and diversity improvement, and Shaun has ensured that each client achieved their goals quickly, and then exceeded those expectations. Read more about his robust history at his personal website.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Forget Cookie-Cutter Leadership!

    by Leena Patel
    Community//

    There are Four Leadership Personality Styles. Which are You?

    by Nicola MacPhail
    Community//

    How Your Personality Impacts Your Leadership Style

    by Mark Gerardot

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.