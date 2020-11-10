Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Finding the Motivation to Completely Change your Life

It was a very intense time of change and doubt, but it was the life I had chosen to lead. I chose to make my dreams come true and I did everything to succeed. Today  I would like to share some techniques that have worked on me, in case you too are considering changing your life. Maybe […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

It was a very intense time of change and doubt, but it was the life I had chosen to lead. I chose to make my dreams come true and I did everything to succeed.

Today  I would like to share some techniques that have worked on me, in case you too are considering changing your life.

Maybe you feel like quitting your job and starting your own business, or starting an organization that will in some way change the world. You may want to change your eating or sports habits in order to lead a healthier lifestyle. Maybe you want to get into the art, writing the book, or creating the blog you’ve always dreamed of.

That day has arrived.

Let’s see how to find that motivation that will help you initiate change and stay on course through tough times.

The obstacles you will encounter

None of the following obstacles are insurmountable, but they can hold you back and cause you to give up. Be aware of them to avoid them:

  • Fear of change
  • Not wanting to get out of your comfort zone
  • Fear of the uncertain
  • Fear of being tired
  • Fear of failure
  • Fear of not being up to the task
  • To not have enough time
  • be busy doing lots of things
  • wait for a miracle to happen
  • perfectionism
  • let yourself be overwhelmed by the different tasks to achieve
  • Not knowing how to proceed

We all have these fears and excuses not to get started.

This is bullshit.

Yes, fear of failure, change, uncomfortable situations, and uncertainties are realities… fear of failure and change cause uncomfortable situations. Yes, uncertainty is real … but it is not an excuse to stop you from taking action. They are all surmountable. I was able to get rid of it, as have thousands if not millions of other people. I am not superior to you – you can face these fears !.

Yes, you are busy, tired, overwhelmed, short of time… we all are. I would wake up at 5am to go for a run or write a blog post, because I know I’m going to have a busy day. I had no more time or energy – I was motivated and I prioritized. You can do it too.

Let’s see how to successfully overcome your fears, find motivation and focus on the essentials. All of this summed up in a small list of actions.

The action plan

This list of actions allowed me to conquer my fears, find motivation and gain free time:

  1. Find a goal: You might already have a goal, but it’s always good to see it again and have it permanently etched in your memory. If you don’t have a goal, start by asking yourself the following questions: What would make your life meaningful? What would you be proud of at the end of your life? what would give value to your experience? If you don’t have answers to these questions, take some time to think about them. Go for a walk and think about it all.
  2. Embrace Your Desire: If you are reading this article it is because you want to change and do something positive in your life. Keep this desire in mind because it is the first positive step towards your change. Now use your desire and take action to change your life.
  3. Create Space: You won’t be able to change if you don’t make room for change. When do you plan to initiate the change? in the morning, at noon, during your lunch break? Don’t wait for things to happen, take charge of your life. Reserve a daily slot in your calendar, even if it’s 10 or 15 minutes. If you don’t have time, think about the time you spend on Facebook, watching TV, gambling, or doing trivial things for your life. Leave all of these things aside for a moment and do what is important to you.
  4. Surround yourself: The best way to take action is to surround yourself with people who have already taken action or who can support you in your change. Find support online or around you. Create group dynamics and support. Yes, it will take a little effort. Yes, you can do it.
  5. Find a mentor: Find someone you can count on to help you change. It could be someone from the support group, a coach, or someone you trust. Tell them to never let you give up on your goal.
  6. Take Small Actions: If you’re afraid of a big change, start with small, intermediate steps. What small action can you take today to get closer to your goal? It might start with a little internet research or calling a friend to ask them to be your mentor. Take small steps and move forward. Action begets action. Now take another step. This is how change is created.

Feel free to leave a comment below or ask me questions. I am curious to know what you think.

Source – https://zenhabits.net/life-changing/

Nicki Jenns, PR Writer at Thrive Global

Nicki Jenns is an internet entrepreneur and world news expert, motivational speaker and author. She is passionate about the impact of health and family issues.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

How New Year’s Resolutions Can Hurt You

by Patty Johnson
Community//

The Surprisingly Simple Truth About Motivation and Laziness (Why Lack of Motivation ISN’T Your Problem)

by Ayodeji Awosika
Community//

Stop procrastinating and start living! It is never too late

by Transform U

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.