Finding the Motivation to Completely Change your Life

It was a very intense time of change and doubt, but it was the life I had chosen to lead. I chose to make my dreams come true and I did everything to succeed.

Today I would like to share some techniques that have worked on me, in case you too are considering changing your life.

Maybe you feel like quitting your job and starting your own business, or starting an organization that will in some way change the world. You may want to change your eating or sports habits in order to lead a healthier lifestyle. Maybe you want to get into the art, writing the book, or creating the blog you’ve always dreamed of.

That day has arrived.

Let’s see how to find that motivation that will help you initiate change and stay on course through tough times.

The obstacles you will encounter

None of the following obstacles are insurmountable, but they can hold you back and cause you to give up. Be aware of them to avoid them:

Fear of change

Not wanting to get out of your comfort zone

Fear of the uncertain

Fear of being tired

Fear of failure

Fear of not being up to the task

To not have enough time

be busy doing lots of things

wait for a miracle to happen

perfectionism

let yourself be overwhelmed by the different tasks to achieve

Not knowing how to proceed

We all have these fears and excuses not to get started.

This is bullshit.

Yes, fear of failure, change, uncomfortable situations, and uncertainties are realities… fear of failure and change cause uncomfortable situations. Yes, uncertainty is real … but it is not an excuse to stop you from taking action. They are all surmountable. I was able to get rid of it, as have thousands if not millions of other people. I am not superior to you – you can face these fears !.

Yes, you are busy, tired, overwhelmed, short of time… we all are. I would wake up at 5am to go for a run or write a blog post, because I know I’m going to have a busy day. I had no more time or energy – I was motivated and I prioritized. You can do it too.

Let’s see how to successfully overcome your fears, find motivation and focus on the essentials. All of this summed up in a small list of actions.

The action plan

This list of actions allowed me to conquer my fears, find motivation and gain free time:

Find a goal: You might already have a goal, but it’s always good to see it again and have it permanently etched in your memory. If you don’t have a goal, start by asking yourself the following questions: What would make your life meaningful? What would you be proud of at the end of your life? what would give value to your experience? If you don’t have answers to these questions, take some time to think about them. Go for a walk and think about it all.

Embrace Your Desire: If you are reading this article it is because you want to change and do something positive in your life. Keep this desire in mind because it is the first positive step towards your change. Now use your desire and take action to change your life.

Create Space: You won’t be able to change if you don’t make room for change. When do you plan to initiate the change? in the morning, at noon, during your lunch break? Don’t wait for things to happen, take charge of your life. Reserve a daily slot in your calendar, even if it’s 10 or 15 minutes. If you don’t have time, think about the time you spend on Facebook, watching TV, gambling, or doing trivial things for your life. Leave all of these things aside for a moment and do what is important to you.

Surround yourself: The best way to take action is to surround yourself with people who have already taken action or who can support you in your change. Find support online or around you. Create group dynamics and support. Yes, it will take a little effort. Yes, you can do it.

Find a mentor: Find someone you can count on to help you change. It could be someone from the support group, a coach, or someone you trust. Tell them to never let you give up on your goal.

Take Small Actions: If you’re afraid of a big change, start with small, intermediate steps. What small action can you take today to get closer to your goal? It might start with a little internet research or calling a friend to ask them to be your mentor. Take small steps and move forward. Action begets action. Now take another step. This is how change is created.

Source – https://zenhabits.net/life-changing/