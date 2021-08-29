Finding Relief From Stress In Nature

Natural stress relief is hard to find these days. It seems impossible to find time for anything but work and sleep between our hectic schedules and full-on lives. However, very few people know that the best place to get some much-needed relaxation doesn’t require a plane ticket to a tropical island or a trip to the spa (though those can be fun!). The secret is out: nature has been proven time and time again as one of the most powerful ways to relax your mind and body.

Nature has the power to heal us on many different levels. We have seen so many benefits in our own lives that we wanted to share them with you and convince you it’s time for some serious self-care. Take control of your mind and body today! What are you waiting for? All you need is a clear day and no plans – nature will do the rest!

1. Nature Has The Power To Heal Us On Many Different Levels

Many of us have grown up with the saying “go play outside”, but do we ever really listen? This is exactly what our bodies need when you think about it, but we have been conditioned over time to stay inside. It is no coincidence that we feel the most stress during the winter months when the days are shorter, and darkness falls earlier. We have lost our connection to nature, but it is time we reconnect with this powerful healer once again.

2. Gardening has many benefits for your health and well-being.

Not only is it an excellent way to release stress, but it also helps you connect with the earth and your inner self. The more often your garden, the better you will feel! Also, the end results of all your hard work will definitely boost your mood. Growing your own garden is a rewarding experience that has some great benefits. Gardening is a stress reliever because it gets you outdoors and in touch with nature. The soil, dirt, flowers, and plants all remind us of our mother earth which makes us feel relaxed and rejuvenated. There are many home and gardening ideas out there that you can try to help you feel your best.

3. Taking time to care for plants is a great way to relieve stress.

One Swedish hospital has an onsite “horticultural therapist” who helps patients deal with everything from depression and pain to ADHD and dementia, even PTSD! While this may seem like an unusual option, studies have shown it works better than medication! Green thumb or not, planting flowers all-around your house is a great way to keep calm no matter what’s going on around you.

4 Exercise outdoors in nature whenever possible

Getting active in the fresh air can be a great way to feel more relaxed right away. If you don’t have time for a full workout, try going for a quick walk or run in the park down the street. You’ll be amazed at how much better you feel afterward. Even better, it’s a great way to meet new people!

5. Spend some quality time with nature no matter what your age is.

Simply sitting by a tree and enjoying nature will help you relax more than anything else. Studies have found that spending time in nature is just as effective for anxiety and stress relief as mindfulness meditation! So grab a little or a lot of your time and head outside for some much-deserved relaxation.

6. Nature Is The Best Place To Truly Unplug And Relax

With all the technological advancements we’ve seen over the last decade, it’s easy to assume we can relax on our phones rather than face to face with each other. But disconnecting from the world is just as important as reconnecting with nature! So leave your phone in your pocket and see how many people you can go an hour or more without thinking about. You’ll get so much more out of life by disconnecting – don’t miss another minute!

Conclusion

It’s time to enjoy life more and stress less! So take a moment right now to get outside and find some relief. Nature will not only help you relax, but it can also improve your mood, lower your anxiety, reduce pain, help you sleep better, give you better focus at work or school – the list goes on and on! Going outdoors should be part of everyone’s daily routine; with all these benefits, you can’t afford to ignore the power of nature any longer.