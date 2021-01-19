Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Finding New Outlets During Life- Changes Can Make A Big Difference

Change is not always easy. Redundancy can lead to comfort. It is the opening of ones self to accept the new and adapt constantly as life changes that keeps us present and prevalent.

As the pandemic altered our lives, change was being initiated. I continually was having business conversations through virtual communication. I adapted to it, saw opportunity to be more efficient, limit future travel, and create a better work/life balance. It made sense, and I would make it mine. The opportunity was career and life changing. It shouldn't have taken a pandemic to show us ways we could utilize virtual communication to our advantage on a multitude of levels.

As the pandemic altered our lives, change was being initiated. I continually was having business conversations through virtual communication. I adapted to it, saw opportunity to be more efficient, limit future travel, and create a better work/life balance. It made sense, and I would make it mine. The opportunity was career and life changing. It shouldn’t have taken a pandemic to show us ways we could utilize virtual communication to our advantage on a multitude of levels.

Everyday I would hear, “I can’t wait to go back to old ways,” from many clients and business relationships I spoke with. I would repeatedly tell them, there is no going back to old ways! The world is in constant evolution, and the ball is constantly rolling! We can take things from the past and integrate them into the “now,” but there is no going backwards.

Change is constant, it’s the reality of life. Making the change in way I conducted business was inspirational, and drove me to continue to be ultra motivated. I started doing my Keynote Speeches via Zoom and other platforms; I couldn’t deeply connect with the audience, but 2-3 day events became 35 minute virtual talks! I would be doing 10-15 virtual meetings a day with clients and prospects. This was opportunity, and I was all over it.

For all the value and the changes I was making, too much virtual time can beat you up. I needed to find an outlet to maintain control as these were life-changes I was not going to stop or slow down doing. To alleviate the issues that would occur, I looked for something to add to daily life to use as an outlet to avoid stress and anxiety. I started a number of things; meditation, yoga, and long dog walks. All worked, and I incorporated them into daily life. They became part of my life, they were the Yin to the virtual Yang.

As life rolled on, I needed to be open to acceptance of new ideas and strategies to deal with the ever changing realities of life. The pandemic helped me find this with accepting and utilizing yoga, meditation, and walks (always with dogs) to offset the new way to communicate and screen-time hangovers. Change breeds opportunity, or complacency. Accept the new ways, the burgeoning opportunities, and find new concepts and strategies to handle the stress that comes along with it.

#weeklyprompt #change #cancersurvivor #acceptance #evolution #virtual #yoga #meditation #yinyang #writingcommunity #reallife

www.matthewsnewman.com

    Matt Newman, 3x TEDx Speaker, Best Selling Author, Motivational Keynote Speaker, and Badass Everyday at Newmanium Capital, LLC

    Matthew S. Newman, a financial services wholesaler and father to three small children, was diagnosed with grade three astrocytoma (brain cancer) at 39 years old. Matthew’s best-selling memoir, "Starting At The Finish Line," chronicles the journey that he and his entire family took together, which got him to a place of clarity, understanding, and appreciation. The book’s underlying message of why it’s important to get your financial planning in order is both inspirational and actionable.

    Now, Matt travels the world as an in-demand, motivational keynote speaker to inspire and connect deeply with each and every audience.

    In his free time Matt loves spending time with his family, being dedicated to fitness, and truly appreciating life and living in the now.

