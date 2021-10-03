Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Finding meaning and purpose through 20 years of health struggles

For a healthy 30 something you really aren’t that healthyMy General Practice doctor for 7 years I struggled with my health for 20 years, starting when I was 18 is when I first noticed stomach aches every time I ate and pain during sex. Soon after that I became depressed and more and more symptoms […]

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By

For a healthy 30 something you really aren’t that healthy

My General Practice doctor for 7 years

I struggled with my health for 20 years, starting when I was 18 is when I first noticed stomach aches every time I ate and pain during sex. Soon after that I became depressed and more and more symptoms started to pile up. I’d go into my doctor and they would say “you’re fine, all your labs look normal” and send me on my way with either OTC medication, a prescription and in 3 cases, surgery! From the age of 18 to 38 I struggled with all of these symptoms, all overlapping, never completely going away, just masked by pharmaceuticals

I was depressed, defeated, overwhelmed and lost. I knew I was “sick” but I didn’t know with what and my doctors just kept telling me “you’re fine” despite seeing proof of all of the symptoms I was complaining about. I was alone with no one to advocate for me so for 20 years I went on living a very poor quality of life, barely getting by, because exhausted all the time.

Finally in 2018 a breakup made me realize I had to start taking my health into my own hands. I could no longer settle for the status quo and being told I was fine when I knew I wasn’t. What I knew for sure was conventional medicine wasn’t working for me.

I started trying everything, I completely changed my diet, trying new mental health modalities, started cold water, red light and infrared sauna, got on a supplement regime, cleaned up my personal hygiene and home cleaning products and the list goes on and on. I worked on every area of my lifestyle to optimize it as much as possible, remove toxins from my life (including toxic people) and within 1 year I started feeling better, within 3 years, almost all of my symptoms are gone.

It didn’t matter that people thought, if this was “woo woo” or that there’s no “science” to back this up. What I know for sure is 20 years of conventional US medicine didn’t work for me and all of my lifestyle changes did. After being at my very lowest and now coming out on the other end, I’ve found meaning and purpose in my health struggles. My mission is to help other people who are feeling lost, overwhelmed and defeated in their health journey because everything they’ve tried hasn’t worked. I’m determined to guide people to solutions and take the overwhelm out of the wellness space, making it more accessible for everyone who wants to, find lifestyle solutions to get optimal health and finally live the fulfilling life they deserve.

    Sydney Golden, Modern Health Guide at Sydney Golden Modern Health Guide

    I've lived with chronic unsolved health issues like cystic acne, stomach issues, depression, allergies, pain during sex and the list goes on and on since I was 18. I was experiencing a buildup of symptoms that couldn’t be linked to a major illness and all my labs and bloodwork would come back “normal” so my doctors would tell me I was fine. When they could they’d give me a prescription drug, OTC med and I even had 3 surgeries, but never an answer to WHY this was happening to me. Finally, after 20 years I was sick and tired or being sick and tired. I started looking outside of my doctor’s office for solutions. Now through my own experience, I’m guiding people who have been told by their conventional doctors “you’re fine” but don’t feel fine and are ready to look for holistic lifestyle solutions to their previously unsolved health issues so they can finally find what works and live the fulfilling life they deserve.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Well-Being//

    Yes, You Can Recover from Depression. I Know Because I Did.

    by Alexandra Hayes
    Community//

    Let’s Talk About Menopause

    by Tabby Biddle
    Community//

    Recovering from Coronavirus-My Harrowing Story

    by Kevin Groves
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.